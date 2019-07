Communication for Command and Control Systems provides a thorough exposition of the basic theoretical and practical features involved in the design of communication networks for command and control systems. This book focuses primarily on the practical side of computer-controlled communication. This text concentrates on the communication sides of the subject by surveying the means of transferring data between the various processing points and by appraising their potential advantages and possible defects in implementation. In this respect, this book should prove useful for the practicing engineer engaged in command and control system design in civil, military, and administrative spheres. Accompanying materials such as charts and illustrations are also provided as useful reference. For the system designers, this text is a unique reference; this book also presents comparison tables that can be of practical assistance in the selection of the blocks for specific operations.