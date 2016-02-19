Communication Economics and Development aims to determine a methodology for integrating communication variables into economic development models. The first five chapters of the book cover the theoretical issues and their conceptualization as the basis for deriving a better understanding of the role of communication in economic development. The major issues for concern are the economic variables that are endogenous to communication planning in the light of rapid advances in communication technologies. Chapters 6-9 deals with the consideration of the role of communication in national development; the international trade theory and communications; and the political economy of information in a changing international economic order. The Japanese experience in focusing on the role of communication in economic development; a model for predicting development benefits from telecommunication investment; and the role of telecommunications in developing countries are also discussed. The text further describes the impact of telecommunication and information in development planning strategy; the opportunity costs in computer conferencing during and for economic development; and the evaluation of the impact of communication on agricultural development in Nepal. The use of economic concepts in communication planning practice is also discussed.