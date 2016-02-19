Communication Economics and Development
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on International Development
Communication Economics and Development aims to determine a methodology for integrating communication variables into economic development models. The first five chapters of the book cover the theoretical issues and their conceptualization as the basis for deriving a better understanding of the role of communication in economic development. The major issues for concern are the economic variables that are endogenous to communication planning in the light of rapid advances in communication technologies. Chapters 6-9 deals with the consideration of the role of communication in national development; the international trade theory and communications; and the political economy of information in a changing international economic order. The Japanese experience in focusing on the role of communication in economic development; a model for predicting development benefits from telecommunication investment; and the role of telecommunications in developing countries are also discussed. The text further describes the impact of telecommunication and information in development planning strategy; the opportunity costs in computer conferencing during and for economic development; and the evaluation of the impact of communication on agricultural development in Nepal. The use of economic concepts in communication planning practice is also discussed.
1 Communication Economics and Development: An Economics of Information Perspective
2 The Conflict Between Communication Gaps and Suitability Gaps
3 The Theoretical Implications of Measuring the Communication Sector
4 Notes on Communication and Economic Theory
5 On the Economics of Communicating Behavior
6 Information, Communication, and Division of Labor
7 International Trade Theory and Communications
8 The Political Economy of Information in a Changing International Economic Order
9 The New International Order: Economics and Communication
10 The Role of Communication in Economic Development: The Japanese Experience
11 Toward a Model for Predicting Development Benefits from Telecommunication Investment
12 Telecommunications in Developing Countries: Constraints on Development
13 Telecommunication and Information in Development Planning Strategy
14 Opportunity Costs in Computer Conferencing During and for Economic Development
15 Evaluating the Impact of Communication on Agricultural Development: General Observations and a Case Study from Nepal
16 The Use of Economic Concepts in Communication Planning Practice: An Analysis of Six Agencies in Five Countries
17 Rapporteur's Statements
Author Index
Subject Index
List of Participants
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148045
Meheroo Jussawalla
D.M. Lamberton
Australian National University, Canberra, ACT, Australia