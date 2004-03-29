Communication Assessment and Intervention with Infants and Toddlers
Description
Written to provide a theoretical framework for assessing the communication abilities of young children (birth to three), this text includes case studies that translate the theoretical information into practical clinical applications. The case studies are presented in a format that builds on the theoretical framework in the preceding chapters.
Key Features
- Chapter 1 introduces two case studies that are a means of translating the theoretical framework into practical applicable information.
- Chapter 4 consists of assessments for each case study.
- Outcomes and intervention plans are discussed in Chapter 8.
- Features extensive coverage on the topic of cultural diversity.
- Includes a framework for incorporating parents/caregivers in the assessment process and recognizes that the family, not the professional, is the decision-maker.
- Boxes and tables highlight important information.
- Chapter outlines and an expanded TOC make it easy to find specific information.
Table of Contents
- Overview of Infant/Toddler Assessment and Intervention
2. Framework for Assessing Communication of Infants and Toddlers
3. Components of a Speech/Language/Communication Assessment
4. Case Studies to Illustrate How to Integrate the Components of Assessment
5. General Considerations in Intervention
6. Components of Speech-Language and Communication Intervention
7. Intervention Focusing on Caregiver Participation in Intervention
8. Case Studies to Illustrate the Intervention Process
Appendix: Assessment Tools: Birth to Three
