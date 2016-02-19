Communication and Affect - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125582506, 9781483270340

Communication and Affect

1st Edition

Language and Thought

Editors: Patricia Pliner Lester Krames Thomas Alloway
eBook ISBN: 9781483270340
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 212
Description

Communication and Affect: Language and Thought is a collection of papers presented at the second symposium on Communication and Affect held at Erindale College, University of Toronto, in March 1972.

This volume contains a series of papers dealing with neobehavioristic approach to language and thought. The individual papers represent a broad spectrum of topics that are linked by their common neobehavioristic methodology and by their subject matter dealing with human verbal and symbolic behavior. Topics discussed in the compendium include the linguistic concept of marked and unmarked attributes and its relation to cognitive structure and affect; a comparison of the pictorial and verbal modes of representing information; the evolution of human cognition; empirical and theoretical approaches to the question of localization of language functions in the human brain; and the nature of implicit communications in experimental situations.

Psychologists, behavioral scientists, linguists, and researchers in the field of human communication will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

What Is Meant by Knowing a Language?

Cognitive Structure and Affect in Language

Some Modes of Representation

Reading Pictures

Information Seeking

Some Differences Between Pictures and Words

Some Uses

References

A "Levels of Analysis" View of Memory

A "Levels of Analysis" Framework

Experiment I

Experiment II

Experiment III

Experiment IV

Experiment V

Conclusions

References

Symboling and Semantic Conditioning: Anthropogeny

Evidence

Theory

Chomsky and Lenneberg

Anthropogeny

References

Language and the Cerebral Hemispheres: Reaction-Time Studies and Their Implications for Models of Cerebral Dominance

Introduction

Arguments Against a Split-Brain (or Efficiency) Model

Arguments Against the Sufficiency of an Expectancy or Attention Hypothesis

Implications of the Functional Localization Model

References

Mother-Infant Dyad: The Cradle of Meaning

Method

Results

Discussion

References

Communication by the Total Experimental Situation: Why It Is Important, How It Is Evaluated, and Its Significance for the Ecological Validity of Findings

The Consequences of Being in an Experiment: The Psychological Experiment as a Unique Form of Social Interaction

The Motivation of the Experimental Subject

Cues That Determine the Subject's Perception of the Experimental Instructions

The Study of Demand Characteristics

The Concept of Quasi-Controls

Quasi-Controls as Procedures to Evaluate the Total Experimental Communication

Demand Characteristics as a Spoiler Variable

The Peculiar Nature of the Psychological Experiment and How It Affects Replication of Prior Research

Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

