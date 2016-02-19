Communication and Affect
1st Edition
Language and Thought
Description
Communication and Affect: Language and Thought is a collection of papers presented at the second symposium on Communication and Affect held at Erindale College, University of Toronto, in March 1972.
This volume contains a series of papers dealing with neobehavioristic approach to language and thought. The individual papers represent a broad spectrum of topics that are linked by their common neobehavioristic methodology and by their subject matter dealing with human verbal and symbolic behavior. Topics discussed in the compendium include the linguistic concept of marked and unmarked attributes and its relation to cognitive structure and affect; a comparison of the pictorial and verbal modes of representing information; the evolution of human cognition; empirical and theoretical approaches to the question of localization of language functions in the human brain; and the nature of implicit communications in experimental situations.
Psychologists, behavioral scientists, linguists, and researchers in the field of human communication will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
What Is Meant by Knowing a Language?
Cognitive Structure and Affect in Language
Some Modes of Representation
Reading Pictures
Information Seeking
Some Differences Between Pictures and Words
Some Uses
References
A "Levels of Analysis" View of Memory
A "Levels of Analysis" Framework
Experiment I
Experiment II
Experiment III
Experiment IV
Experiment V
Conclusions
References
Symboling and Semantic Conditioning: Anthropogeny
Evidence
Theory
Chomsky and Lenneberg
Anthropogeny
References
Language and the Cerebral Hemispheres: Reaction-Time Studies and Their Implications for Models of Cerebral Dominance
Introduction
Arguments Against a Split-Brain (or Efficiency) Model
Arguments Against the Sufficiency of an Expectancy or Attention Hypothesis
Implications of the Functional Localization Model
References
Mother-Infant Dyad: The Cradle of Meaning
Method
Results
Discussion
References
Communication by the Total Experimental Situation: Why It Is Important, How It Is Evaluated, and Its Significance for the Ecological Validity of Findings
The Consequences of Being in an Experiment: The Psychological Experiment as a Unique Form of Social Interaction
The Motivation of the Experimental Subject
Cues That Determine the Subject's Perception of the Experimental Instructions
The Study of Demand Characteristics
The Concept of Quasi-Controls
Quasi-Controls as Procedures to Evaluate the Total Experimental Communication
Demand Characteristics as a Spoiler Variable
The Peculiar Nature of the Psychological Experiment and How It Affects Replication of Prior Research
Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
