Communication and Affect - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120530502, 9781483265889

Communication and Affect

1st Edition

A Comparative Approach

Editors: Thomas Alloway Lester Krames Patrica Pliner
eBook ISBN: 9781483265889
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 170
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Communication and Affect: A Comparative Approach examines the communication of affective or emotional feelings from a broad phylogenetic and ontogenetic perspective. The book presents basic research findings and theoretical orientations with regards to affective responses and communication involving humans, machines, chimpanzees, monkeys, dogs, and rodents.

Comprised of seven chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on the development of love in primates throughout its entire sequential course, from the mother-infant stage of pious, proper propinquity to the adult stage of seasoned, salacious, seductive success. In all the stages of love, much of the essential social information is supplied by unlearned communications which are rapidly overlaid by a veneer of learning. Subsequent chapters explore attachment and dependence; signs of language in children and chimpanzees; affective aspects of aesthetic communication; the communication of affect and the possibility of human-machine interaction as a dyad; and development of affect in dogs and rodents.

This book should be of use to psychologists, linguists, and educators interested in the evolution and development of communication and affect in mammals.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

The Language of Love

The Language of Basic Trust

The Language of Play

The Language of Lust

Summary

References

Attachment and Dependence: Some Strategies and Tactics in the Selection and Use of Indices for Those Concepts

Introduction

Some Frequently Employed Indices of Attachment or Dependence

Assumptions Often Underlying the Use of Attachment and Dependence Indices

Some Considerations Regarding the Number and Types of Indices to Employ

The Empirical Literature and Attachment-Dependence Indices

Recapitulation

References

Two Problems in Cognition: Symbolization, and From Icon to Phoneme

Symbolization: More Primitive Than Language

From Icon to Phoneme

References

The Signs of Language in Child and Chimpanzee

The Signs of Language

Structure and Well Formedness

Language Experiments with Chimpanzees

Language in a Different Mode

The Sign Itself

Preliminary Experimental Data: Memory Tests

Observations on Sign as a First Language

References

Affective Aspects of Aesthetic Communication

Experiments with Visual Patterns

Experiments with Single Sounds

Experiments with Sound Sequences

Interestingness, Pleasingness, and Exploration

Experiments on Affective Responses to Poetry

Conclusions

References

The Communication of Affect and the Possibility of Man-Machine as a New Dyad

Experiment 1

Experiment 2

References

Development of Affect in Dogs and Rodents

Introduction

Development of Distress Vocalization in the Dog

Development of Affect in Infant Rodents

Discussion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
170
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265889

About the Editor

Thomas Alloway

Lester Krames

Patrica Pliner

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.