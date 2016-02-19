Communication and Affect
1st Edition
A Comparative Approach
Description
Communication and Affect: A Comparative Approach examines the communication of affective or emotional feelings from a broad phylogenetic and ontogenetic perspective. The book presents basic research findings and theoretical orientations with regards to affective responses and communication involving humans, machines, chimpanzees, monkeys, dogs, and rodents.
Comprised of seven chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on the development of love in primates throughout its entire sequential course, from the mother-infant stage of pious, proper propinquity to the adult stage of seasoned, salacious, seductive success. In all the stages of love, much of the essential social information is supplied by unlearned communications which are rapidly overlaid by a veneer of learning. Subsequent chapters explore attachment and dependence; signs of language in children and chimpanzees; affective aspects of aesthetic communication; the communication of affect and the possibility of human-machine interaction as a dyad; and development of affect in dogs and rodents.
This book should be of use to psychologists, linguists, and educators interested in the evolution and development of communication and affect in mammals.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
The Language of Love
The Language of Basic Trust
The Language of Play
The Language of Lust
Summary
References
Attachment and Dependence: Some Strategies and Tactics in the Selection and Use of Indices for Those Concepts
Introduction
Some Frequently Employed Indices of Attachment or Dependence
Assumptions Often Underlying the Use of Attachment and Dependence Indices
Some Considerations Regarding the Number and Types of Indices to Employ
The Empirical Literature and Attachment-Dependence Indices
Recapitulation
References
Two Problems in Cognition: Symbolization, and From Icon to Phoneme
Symbolization: More Primitive Than Language
From Icon to Phoneme
References
The Signs of Language in Child and Chimpanzee
The Signs of Language
Structure and Well Formedness
Language Experiments with Chimpanzees
Language in a Different Mode
The Sign Itself
Preliminary Experimental Data: Memory Tests
Observations on Sign as a First Language
References
Affective Aspects of Aesthetic Communication
Experiments with Visual Patterns
Experiments with Single Sounds
Experiments with Sound Sequences
Interestingness, Pleasingness, and Exploration
Experiments on Affective Responses to Poetry
Conclusions
References
The Communication of Affect and the Possibility of Man-Machine as a New Dyad
Experiment 1
Experiment 2
References
Development of Affect in Dogs and Rodents
Introduction
Development of Distress Vocalization in the Dog
Development of Affect in Infant Rodents
Discussion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265889