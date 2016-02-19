Communication 2000
1st Edition
Description
Communication 2000 covers the full range of the communication requirements of business and industry. The contents of the book are organized into seven parts; each part dedicates itself in covering a facet of human communication. The text first covers the fundamentals of communications, such as the essence of human and technical communication. The second part deals with communication models and aids, while the third part tackles the language structure and communication barriers. Next, the book discusses oral and written communication. Part 6 covers topics about research, while Part 7 deals with the general issues in communication, such as troublesome words, communication bugs, and abbreviations. The book will be of great use to individuals who want to expand their understanding about the nature of human communication.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Human Communication
1 The Essence of Human Communication
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Types of Human Communication
1.3 The Elements of the Communication Process
1.4 Language as Communication Medium
1.5 Non-Verbal and Verbal Communication
1.6 Visual and Oral Communication
2 Technical Communication
2.1 Essence of Technical Communication
2.2 The Aim of Technical Communication
2.3 The Technical Message
2.4 Communication Phases
2.5 Enumeration
2.6 Analysis
2.7 Communication Development Forms
2.8 Supporting Forms of Communication
Part 2 Communication Models and Aids
1 Models
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Persuasion and Convincing
1.3 The Hovland Communication Model
1.4 The A-B-C or Newcomb Model
1.5 The Shannon-Weaver Model
1.6 Collins and Guetzkow's Group Communication Model
1.7 The Thayer Model
1.8 The Westley-Maclean Model
1.9 The Barnlund Model (D.C. Barnlund)
1.10 Prakke's Functional Model
1.11 The Tubbs and Moss Model
1.12 The Berlo Model
1.13 Maletzke's Mass Communication Model
1.14 Van Schoor's Analytical Model
1.15 The Schramm and Osgood Models
1.16 Summary
2 Structures
2.1 The Informal Structure
2.2 The Formal Structure
3 Non-Verbal Management Communication Aids
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Aids
Part 3 The Language Structure and Communication Barriers
1 Style
1.1 Technical and Business Language
1.2 Clarity
1.3 Simplicity
1.4 Naturalness and Spontaneity
1.5 Purposefulness and Appropriateness
1.6 Language Level
1.7 Conciseness
1.8 Concreteness
1.9 Completeness
1.10 Considerateness
1.11 Coherence
1.12 Other Communication Obstacles
1.13 Originality
1.14 Creation of Images (Imagery)
2 Intonation and Stress
2.1 Aspects of Speech
2.2 Word Stress
3 The Pronunciation of English
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The Formation of Vowels
3.3 The Diphthongs
3.4 The Triphthongs
3.5 The Consonants
4 Punctuation
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Comma
4.3 The Full Stop (Period)
4.4 The Semicolon
4.5 The Colon
4.6 The Dash
4.7 Parentheses (Brackets, Dashes)
4.8 Quotation Marks (Inverted Commas)
4.9 The Ellipsis
4.10 The Apostrophe
4.11 The Hyphen
4.12 The Question Mark
4.13 The Exclamation Mark
4.14 The Brace
4.15 The Virgule
4.16 The X-Sign
4.17 The < And > Signs
5 The Diacritical Marks
5.1 Accents
5.2 Diaeresis
5.3 Cedilla
5.4 The Tilde
5.5 The Circumflex
5.6 Asterisk
5.7 Caret
6 Other Signs
7 Italics
8 Capitalization
8.1 Types of Nouns
8.2 Proper Nouns and Derivatives
8.3 Brand Names
8.4 Compound Proper Nouns
8.5 The Government
8.6 Noun-Number Designations
8.7 Areas of Subject-Matter
8.8 Course Titles
8.9 Official Titles of Rank and Public Office
8.10 Words Denoting Family Relationships
8.11 Direction: Points of the Compass
8.12 Days and Months
8.13 Seasons
8.14 Geographical Terms
8.15 Historical Events
8.16 Additional Uses of Capitalization
9 Plurals
9.1 Nouns Ending in s, x, z, ch or sh
9.2 All Other Proper Nouns
9.3 Most Common Nouns
9.4 Common Nouns Ending in y
9.5 The Plurals of Personal Names Accompanied by Titles
9.6 Nouns Ending in f, fe or ff
9.7 Nouns Ending in o
9.8 Vowel Change
9.9 Some Nouns Take -ren or -en in the Plural
9.10 Nouns Which Remain the Same
9.11 Some Nouns Ending in s
9.12 Compound Nouns
9.14 Abbreviations
9.15 Constructions
9.16 Normal, Scientific and Technical Nouns of Foreign Origin
10 Possession
10.1 Singular Nouns
10.2 Plural Nouns
10.3 Note the Following
10.4 Inanimate Objects
10.5 Organizations
11 Spelling
11.1 One-Syllable Words Ending in Consonant-Vowel-Consonant
11.2 Two-Syllable Words Ending in Consonant-Vowel-Consonant and Accented in the Second Syllable
11.3 Words Ending in a Silent (Mute) e Preceded by a Consonant
11.4 Soft c
11.5 Words Made up of a Prefix and a Root
11.6 Mnemonics
11.7 Polysyllabic Words Ending in a Single Consonant and Accented on the Last Syllable
12 Syllabication (Division of Words)
13 Abbreviations
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Contractions
13.3 Ordinary Abbreviations
13.4 Acronyms
13.5 The Letter-Group
13.6 Plurals
13.7 Pay Attention to the Following
14 Synonyms
15 Antonyms
16 Homonyms
17 Homophones
18 Paronyms
19 Translations
20 Application
Part 4 Oral Communication
1 Introduction
1.1 Hints for The Speaker
1.2 Hints for The Listener
1.3 The Dialogue
2 The Speech or Oral Delivery
2.1 Preparation
2.2 Knowledge of The Topic
2.3 Organizing the Subject-Matter
2.4 Types of Speeches
2.5 Aids and Deliveries
2.6 The Purpose of the Speech
2.7 Presentation of the Message Content
3 The Telephone
3.1 Introduction
4 Other Oral Communication Forms
4.1 The Debate
4.2 The Panel Discussion (Forum)
4.3 The Symposium
4.4 The Lecture Forum
4.5 The Conference
4.6 The Seminar
4.7 The Colloquium
4.8 The Round Table
4.9 Meetings
4.10 The Oral Report
4.11 The Interview
5 Application
Part 5 Written Communication
1 Letter Writing
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Basic Human Needs
1.3 Letter Writing: Hints
1.4 Letter Writing: General Characteristics
1.5 The Functions of Letter Writing
1.6 Types of Letters
1.7 Method of Preparing and Sending Formal Letters
1.8 Letter Writing: Structure
2 Examples of Correspondence
2.1 Private Person to an Organization
2.2 Organization or Firm to Private Person
2.3 Organization/Firm to Organization/Firm
2.4 Examples of Professional Correspondence
2.5 Letters to the Press
2.6 Letters of Complaint
2.7 The Letter of Application
2.8 Public Relations Letters
2.9 Letter Announcing A Press Conference
2.10 The Sales Letter
2.11 Collecting Money: Letters
2.12 Official Letters
2.13 Circulars
2.14 Medical Correspondence
2.15 The Quotation
2.16 Forms
2.17 The Testimonial
2.18 The Résumé (Curriculum Vitae)
2.19 The Covering Letter
2.20 The Letter of Resignation
2.21 Telegrams and Telex Messages
2.22 Classified Advertisements
2.23 Indexing and Summary of Correspondence
2.24 Official Letters: Hints on Method and Preparation
2.25 The Formal Invitation and Reply
3 Applications
4 The Report
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Definitions
4.3 The Memorandum
4.4 The Report
5 Applications
6 The Questionnaire
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Compilation of the Questionnaire
6.3 Requirements
6.4 Instructions
6.5 Formulation of Questions
6.6 Advantages of Questionnaire
6.7 Other Matters
6.8 Types of Questionnaires
6.9 Types of Questions
6.10 Examples of Questionnaires
7 Advertising
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Purpose of Advertising
7.3 The Psychological Aspect
7.4 Types of Advertising
7.5 Hints For Writing Advertisements
7.6 Press Advertising
7.7 Classified Advertisements
7.8 Public Announcements
7.9 Exaggeration in Advertisements
7.10 Application
8 The Précis
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The Précis (Summary)
8.3 Guidelines
8.4 Application
9 Comprehension
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Types of Questions
9.3 Application
10 Paraphrasing
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hints for Paraphrasing
10.3 Applications
11 The Extended Essay (Treatise)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hints
12 The Essay
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Hints
12.3 Planning
12.4 Types of Essays
13 Meeting Procedures
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Two Main Types of Meetings
13.3 The Purpose f Meetings
13.4 The Control of Meetings
13.5 Constitutional Regulations
13.6 Voting
13.7 The Foundation Meeting
13.8 Notice of a Meeting
13.9 The Agenda
13.10 The Minutes
13.11 Effective Participation in a Meeting
13.12 Important Terms Used at a Meeting
13.13 Examples of Notices and Agendas
13.14 Examples of Minutes
13.15 Expressions Used in the Writing of Minutes
13.16 Application
Part 6 Research
1 The Library
1.1 Dictionaries
1.2 The Library: Use
2 Referencing
2.1 Footnotes and Endnotes - Bibliography Format
2.2 The List of Reference Sources
2.3 The Harvard Method
2.4 Abbreviations Frequently Used in the Bibliography
Part 7 General
1 Troublesome Words
2 Communication Bugs
3 Extension of Vocabulary: Parts of Speech
3.1 Nouns
3.2 Verbs
3.3 Adjectives
3.4 Prepositions
4 Vocational Terminology
4.1 Electrotechnical Engineering
4.2 Mechanical Engineering
4.3 Civil Engineering
4.4 Metallurgy
4.5 Aerodynamics
4.6 Marine
4.7 Motor
4.8 Mathematics
4.9 Radio and Television
5 Expressions to be Used in Oral and Written Communication
6 Words to Remember
7 Roman Numerals
8 Proofreaders' Marks
9 The Metric System
9.1 Metric (Si-) Units
9.2 Metric (Si-) Calculations
9.3 Si-Preference Prefixes
10 Symbols
11 Abbreviations
11.1 Ordinary Abbreviations
11.2 Letter-Groups
11.3 Acronyms (Letter-Words, Letter-Names)
11.4 Common Business Abbreviations
11.5 Common Banking Abbreviations
11.6 Common Medical Abbreviations
11.7 Technical Abbreviations
12 Troublesome Sentences: Errors
13 Examination Papers
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- Published:
- 13th July 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141954