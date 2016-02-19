Communicating with Normal and Retarded Children
1st Edition
Description
Communicating with Normal and Retarded Children explores the way in which normal children acquire language and the mistakes they make. It aims to trace the common growth between professions in understanding of normal language development and the retarded person's language and to encourage research, particularly of an interdisciplinary kind.
This book is organized into five main sections. The contributors provide different professional perspectives of how and why the mentally retarded get their communication wrong and what remedies can be applied. They also present their own research findings, often in little-explored areas or from a novel angle, and offer their opinion on the types and topics of research that should be carried out.
This book will be of interest to academic and clinical psychologists, educators, linguists, advisors and tutors in nursing and social studies, child health doctors, psychiatrists, and a range of therapists.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section One Early Vocal Communication
1 Crying in Normal Infants Chris Pratt
2 He Sounds and Looks Sore Professionals' Evaluations of the Profoundly Handicapped Person's Pain and Distress Signals William Fraser and Dace Ozols
Section Two Verbal Communication
3 Original Sin and Original Virtue: A Study in Approaches to Normal Language Acquisition
4 Observations on Communication Problems in Normal Children
5 Clinical Presentations of Retarded Language
Section Three Non-verbal Communication
6 Strategic Communication in Mental Retardation
Section Four Intervention
7 Behavior Modification in Communication Deficit
8 The Pragmatics of Language and the Mentally Handicapped - The Speech Therapist's Role
Section Five Overview and Conclusions
9 Broadening the Perspective on Communication Problems
Author Index
Subject Index
