Communicating by Telephone - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080313245, 9781483286280

Communicating by Telephone, Volume 15

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Argyle
eBook ISBN: 9781483286280
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 27th November 1987
Table of Contents

History and survey of the telephone. Theoretical background. Outcome. Process. Teaching and learning by telephone. Index.

Description

This book examines the contribution which social psychology has made to telecommunications, and in turn considers how telecommunications have contributed to social psychology. The emphasis throughout is on experimental research and theory. The history and development of the telephone is discussed, with particular attention paid to its uses and effectiveness, especially in interviewing and surveys, crisis intervention and counselling, and conferences and teaching. The theoretical background to the main arguments of the book are introduced, concentrating on non-verbal communication, especially looking, eye-contact, seeing and cuelessness. Outcome research, in particular the transmission of information and problem solving, persuasion and person perception is discussed. Process is also explored, including the content and style of interactions. The concluding section examines recent research on teaching and learning by telephone.

Readership

For advanced undergraduates, graduate students and research workers in social psychology and communications.

Details

@qu:The book will provide a useful source of information with which to make judgements about design issues, both from its content and the extensive and detailed reference lists at the end of each chapter @source:British Journal of Psychology

