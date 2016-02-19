Communicating by Telephone, Volume 15

This book examines the contribution which social psychology has made to telecommunications, and in turn considers how telecommunications have contributed to social psychology. The emphasis throughout is on experimental research and theory. The history and development of the telephone is discussed, with particular attention paid to its uses and effectiveness, especially in interviewing and surveys, crisis intervention and counselling, and conferences and teaching. The theoretical background to the main arguments of the book are introduced, concentrating on non-verbal communication, especially looking, eye-contact, seeing and cuelessness. Outcome research, in particular the transmission of information and problem solving, persuasion and person perception is discussed. Process is also explored, including the content and style of interactions. The concluding section examines recent research on teaching and learning by telephone.