Communicate Science Papers, Presentations, and Posters Effectively
1st Edition
Description
Communicate Science Papers, Presentations, and Posters Effectively is a guidebook on science writing and communication that professors, students, and professionals in the STEM fields can use in a practical way. This book advocates a clear and concise writing and presenting style, enabling users to concentrate on content.
The text is useful to both native and non-native English speakers. The book includes chapters on the publishing industry (discussing bibliometrics, h-indexes, and citations), plagiarism, and how to report data properly. It also offers practical guidance for writing equations and provides the reader with extensive practice material consisting of both exercises and solutions.
Key Features
- Covers how to accurately and clearly exhibit results, ideas, and conclusions
- Identifies phrases common in scientific literature that should never be used
- Discusses the theory of presentation, including “before and after” examples highlighting best practices
- Provides concrete, step-by-step examples on how to make camera ready graphs and tables
Readership
Graduate students, research fellows, post-docs, professors, scientists and researchers in STEM fields
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Questions
- Acknowledgments
- Answers
- Chapter 1: Publishing Industry
- Abstract
- 1.1 Bibliometrics
- 1.2 Citation Indices
- 1.3 Scientific Categories—Disciplines
- 1.4 Citations
- 1.5 Journal Prestige
- 1.6 Article Citations
- 1.7 Personal Citation Reports
- 1.8 Exercises
- Chapter 2: Writing Style
- Abstract
- Logos, Ethos, Pathos
- 2.1 Concise Versus Redundant
- 2.2 Precise Versus Vague
- 2.3 Active Versus Passive
- 2.4 Vigorous Versus Feeble
- 2.5 Straightforward Versus Convoluted
- 2.6 Exercises
- Chapter 3: Reporting Data
- Abstract
- 3.1 The International System of Units
- 3.2 Refresher on Statistics
- 3.3 Chauvenet’s Criterion
- 3.4 Definitions
- 3.5 Error Propagation
- 3.6 Report Data Realistically
- 3.7 Error Bars
- 3.8 Exercises
- Chapter 4: Graphs
- Abstract
- 4.1 Graph Types
- 4.2 Dimensions
- 4.3 Text
- 4.4 Axes
- 4.5 Lines
- 4.6 Representing Data
- 4.7 Titles and Captions
- 4.8 Exercises
- Chapter 5: Tables
- Abstract
- Presentations and Posters
- 5.1 Terminology
- 5.2 Descriptive
- 5.3 Property
- 5.4 Data
- 5.5 Exercises
- Chapter 6: Paper Essentials
- Abstract
- 6.1 Title
- 6.2 Abstract
- 6.3 Graphical Abstract
- 6.4 Research Highlights
- 6.5 Introduction
- 6.6 Methods
- 6.7 Results and Discussion
- 6.8 Conclusions
- 6.9 Acknowledgments
- 6.10 Exercises
- Chapter 7: Presentations They Will Remember
- Abstract
- 7.1 Content
- 7.2 Style—Format
- 7.3 Colors
- 7.4 Delivery
- 7.5 Exercises
- Chapter 8: Posters That Captivate
- Abstract
- 8.1 Content
- 8.2 Style—Format
- 8.3 Presentation
- 8.4 Judging Criteria
- 8.5 Exercises
- Chapter 9: Plagiarism
- Abstract
- 9.1 Forms of Plagiarism
- 9.2 Copyright Infringement Versus Plagiarism
- 9.3 Self-Plagiarism
- 9.4 References
- 9.5 Patents
- 9.6 Authors’ Responsibilities
- 9.7 Avoiding Plagiarism
- 9.8 Exercises
- Appendix A: Solutions
- A.1 Chapter 1: Publishing Industry
- A.2 Chapter 2: Writing Style
- A.3 Chapter 3: Reporting Data
- A.4 Chapter 4: Graphs
- A.5 Chapter 5: Table Essentials
- A.6 Chapter 6: Paper Essentials
- A.7 Chapter 7: Presentations They Will Remember
- A.8 Chapter 8: Posters That Captivate
- A.9 Chapter 9: Plagiarism
- Appendix B: Appendix
- Web of Science Categories
- Web of Science Articles Published by Country
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 1st June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017098
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128015001
About the Author
Gregory Patience
Dr. Gregory S. Patience is a Canada Research Chair and Professor of Chemical Engineering at Polytechnique Montréal, Canada. Before joining academia, he held various research positions in industry related to catalyst manufacture, process design, technical marketing and management with Du Pont de Nemours & Co. in the USA, Spain, and Switzerland. Language fascinated him, so after his M.Sc. at the University of Calgary he moved to Montreal and became proficient in French while completing his PhD at Polytechnique. Since then he mastered Spanish, and then studied Italian while he lived in Geneva. He has consulted for major corporations - Total, Haldor-Topsøe, Arkema - and several start-ups that have resulted in a dozen patents. Along with more than 100 journal articles and book chapters, Professor Patience has presented his work at numerous conferences and developed courses on fluidization, reactor design, process design, and textiles manufacturing
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Polytechnique Montréal, Canada
Daria Boffito
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal, Canada
Paul Patience
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal, Canada
Reviews
"…offers a straight-forward, comprehensive, and prescriptive approach to teaching about scientific communication to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) graduate students, professors, and practitioners." --Technical Communication