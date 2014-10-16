Commonsense Reasoning - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128014165, 9780128016473

Commonsense Reasoning

2nd Edition

An Event Calculus Based Approach

Authors: Erik T. Mueller
eBook ISBN: 9780128016473
Paperback ISBN: 9780128014165
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 16th October 2014
Page Count: 516
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
68.99
58.64
75.95
64.56
107.23
91.15
99.95
84.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
75.95
64.56
60.99
51.84
99.95
84.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

To endow computers with common sense is one of the major long-term goals of artificial intelligence research. One approach to this problem is to formalize commonsense reasoning using mathematical logic. Commonsense Reasoning: An Event Calculus Based Approach is a detailed, high-level reference on logic-based commonsense reasoning. It uses the event calculus, a highly powerful and usable tool for commonsense reasoning, which Erik Mueller demonstrates as the most effective tool for the broadest range of applications. He provides an up-to-date work promoting the use of the event calculus for commonsense reasoning, and bringing into one place information scattered across many books and papers. Mueller shares the knowledge gained in using the event calculus and extends the literature with detailed event calculus solutions that span many areas of the commonsense world.

The Second Edition features new chapters on commonsense reasoning using unstructured information including the Watson system, commonsense reasoning using answer set programming, and techniques for acquisition of commonsense knowledge including crowdsourcing.

Key Features

  • Understand techniques for automated commonsense reasoning
  • Incorporate commonsense reasoning into software solutions
  • Acquire a broad understanding of the field of commonsense reasoning
  • Gain comprehensive knowledge of the human capacity for commonsense reasoning

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in the areas of cognitive science and artificial intelligence.

Table of Contents

Part I: Foundations

Part II: Commonsense Phenomena

Part III: Commonsense Domains

Part IV: Default Reasoning

Part V: Programs and Applications

Part VI: Logical and Non-logical Methods

Part VII: Knowledge Acquisition

Part VIII: Conclusion

Part IX: Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
516
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780128016473
Paperback ISBN:
9780128014165

About the Author

Erik T. Mueller

Affiliations and Expertise

IBM Watson Group and IBM Research, New York, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.