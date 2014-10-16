Commonsense Reasoning
2nd Edition
An Event Calculus Based Approach
Description
To endow computers with common sense is one of the major long-term goals of artificial intelligence research. One approach to this problem is to formalize commonsense reasoning using mathematical logic. Commonsense Reasoning: An Event Calculus Based Approach is a detailed, high-level reference on logic-based commonsense reasoning. It uses the event calculus, a highly powerful and usable tool for commonsense reasoning, which Erik Mueller demonstrates as the most effective tool for the broadest range of applications. He provides an up-to-date work promoting the use of the event calculus for commonsense reasoning, and bringing into one place information scattered across many books and papers. Mueller shares the knowledge gained in using the event calculus and extends the literature with detailed event calculus solutions that span many areas of the commonsense world.
The Second Edition features new chapters on commonsense reasoning using unstructured information including the Watson system, commonsense reasoning using answer set programming, and techniques for acquisition of commonsense knowledge including crowdsourcing.
Key Features
- Understand techniques for automated commonsense reasoning
- Incorporate commonsense reasoning into software solutions
- Acquire a broad understanding of the field of commonsense reasoning
- Gain comprehensive knowledge of the human capacity for commonsense reasoning
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in the areas of cognitive science and artificial intelligence.
Table of Contents
Part I: Foundations
Part II: Commonsense Phenomena
Part III: Commonsense Domains
Part IV: Default Reasoning
Part V: Programs and Applications
Part VI: Logical and Non-logical Methods
Part VII: Knowledge Acquisition
Part VIII: Conclusion
Part IX: Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2015
- Published:
- 16th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128016473
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128014165
About the Author
Erik T. Mueller
Affiliations and Expertise
IBM Watson Group and IBM Research, New York, USA