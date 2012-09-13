Common Well Control Hazards
Heavily illustrated with 900 pictures of actual well control sites, Common Well Control Hazards: Identification and Countermeasures provides a visual representation of 177 common well control hazards and how to prevent or counteract them. The perfect companion for any engineer who needs to develop and apply their skill more efficiently, this “plain language” guide covers common well control equipment such as: BOP control system, BOP manifold, kill manifold, drilling fluid recovery pipes, IBOP tools, liquid gas separator, and fire, explosion & H2S prevention. With this manual in hand, “new hires” not only learn about the inherent hazards which await them out in the field but also gain expert advice for deploying the necessary countermeasures which will lead to effective, incident free field operations.
Key Features
- Simply describes operational equipment and procedures
- Explains 177 kinds of potential hazards and countermeasure
- Identifies common hazards and their countermeasures
Readership
Drilling Engineers, Well Completion Engineers, Rig Managers, Maintenance and Repair Workers, Environmental Engineers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Foreword
- About the Author
- Brief Introduction to the Author, Sun Xiaozhen
- Chapter 1. Common Hidden Dangers and Remedies of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Installation
- 1 Blowout Preventer Installation
- 2 BOP Manual Lever Installation
- 3 BOP Stack Fixation
- 4 Mud Fender and Others
- Chapter 2. Common Hidden Dangers and Remedies for Blowout Preventers (BOPs)
- 1. Installation of Hydraulic Pipe
- 2. Remote Console
- 3. Arrangement of Remote Console
- 4. BOP Driller's Console
- Chapter 3. Common Hidden Dangers and Remedies of Choke Lines
- 1. The Gate Valve of Choke Lines
- 2. Relief Pipe
- Chapter 4. Common Hidden Dangers and Remedies for Choke and Kill Manifolds
- 1. Throttle and Well Killing Manifolds
- 2. Pressure Gauge
- Chapter 5. The Common Hidden Dangers and Remedies for Drilling Fluid Recovery Pipeline
- 1. Drilling Fluid Recovery Line
- 2. Fixing the Drilling Fluid Recovery Pipeline
- Chapter 6. Common Hidden Dangers and Remedies of Relief Pipe Installation
- 1 Relief Pipe
- 2. Fixing the Relief Pipe
- Chapter 7. Common Hidden Dangers and Remedies of Inside Blowout Preventers (IBOPs)
- 1 Cocks
- 2 Drill String Check Valve
- 3 Other Hidden Dangers
- Chapter 8. Liquid-Gas Separator Common Hidden Dangers and Remedies
- 1. Safety Valve
- 2. Pressure Gauge
- 3. Liquid-Feed Pipe
- 4. Liquid Diversion Pipe
- 5. Gas Relief Pipe
- 6. Separator
- Chapter 9. Common Hidden Dangers and Remedies of Vacuum Degassers
- 1. Vacuum Degasser
- Chapter 10. Common Hidden Dangers and Remedies for Fireproofing, Explosion-proofing, and Preventing Hydrogen Sulfide
- 1 Safety Measures of Fireproofing
- 2 Explosion-proof Safety Measures
- 3 Safety Measures of Preventing Hydrogen Sulfide
- Chapter 11. Other Well Control Hidden Dangers and Remedies
- 1. Well Control Device
- 2. Shut-in Warning Signs
- 3. Liquid Level Alarm Device
- 4. Warning Bugle on Derrick Floor
- 5. Common Defects and Remedies of BOP Drills
- 6. Other Hidden Dangers and Remedies
- Chapter 12. Exercise: Identifying Hidden Dangers
- 1. Pictures of Hidden Dangers or Defects
- 2. Answers
- Index
About the Author
Xiaozhen Sun
Sun Xiaozhen, is the director of Safety and Environmental Protection Supervision Center of Xinjiang Oilfield Company. He is a senior drilling engineer and has been granted with the certificates of national first-class registered safety assessment engineer and national registered safety engineer.
Director of Safety and Environmental Protection Supervision Center of Xinjiang Oilfield Company
"…Xiaozhen summarizes problems he and other inspectors commonly find regarding safety and control systems in oil drilling operations. Because the standards are insufficiently known, he says, hidden dangers may or may not be identified depending on who is looking, and some of the remedies applied lack pertinence and feasibility."--Reference and Research Book News, December 2012