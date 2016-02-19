Common Vertebral Joint Problems - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443033650

Common Vertebral Joint Problems

2nd Edition

Authors: Gregory Grieve
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443033650
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 19th December 1988
Page Count: 804
Table of Contents

1. Applied anatomy - regional

Upper Cervical
Cervical
Temporomandibular joint
Cervicotheracic
Thoracic spine and ribs
Lumbar
Pelvic joitns
Surface anatomy

2. Applied anatomy - general

Articular cartilage
Synovial joint lubrication
Fibrous connective tissues
Muscle
Vertebral movement
The lumbar mechanism
Intervertebral foramen
Biomechanics of spinal cord and meninges
Venous drainage
Autonomic nervous system
Patterns of somatic nerve root supply

3. Aetiology in general terms

4. Incidence

General
Segmental

5. Pathological changes - general

Synovial joitns
Vertebral body joints
Nerve root involvement
Soft tissues
Neoplasms

6. Pathological changes - combined regional

Upper cervical
Cervical
Cervicothoracic
Thoracic
Lumbar
Sphincter disturbance
Pelvis
Serious pathology simulating musculoskeletal pain

7. Clinical features

Neurological changes
Pain and tenderness
Autonomic nervous system in vertebral pain syndromes
Referred pain
Abnormalities of feeling
Changes in muscle and soft tissue
Deformity
Functional disablement
Psychological aspects

8. Common patterns of clinical presentation

Arthrosis and spondylosis
Upper cervical
Temporomandibular joint
Cervical
Cervicothoracic
Clavicular joints
Thoracic and rib joints
Lumbar spine and pelvis
Pelvic arthropathy
Drug-induced joint and muscle pains
Neoplasms

9. Examination

Introduction
History
Observation
Physical tests
Special tests
Palpation
Regional examination procedures
Temporomandibular joint
Neck and forequarter
Shoulder
Shoulder girdle
Thoracic region
Back and hindquarter
Sacroiliac joint
Hip joint
Passive physiological-movement tests
Structural and neural interdependence

10. Investigation procedures

11. Principles of treatment

Aims
Manipulation in general terms
Passive movement - definitions
Techniques
1. Massage
2. Maintenance movements
3. Mobilisation - regional, localised, limb girdles
4. Manipulation - regional, localised
5. Correction of listing
6. Stretching
7. Traction - manual and mechanical
8. Recording passive movement treatment: clinical method
Manually assisted or manually resisted movements
1. Self-correction of listing
2.Post-isometric relaxation
3. Proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation
Active Movements
1.Exercises for strength and mobility
2. Autrotraction
3. Soft-tissue stretching

12. Indications

13. Contraindications

14. Supports and appliances and adjunct physical treatments

15. Medication and alternative methods of pain relief

16. Prophylaxis

17. Invasive procedures

Minor
Major

Index

