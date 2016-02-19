Common Vertebral Joint Problems
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Applied anatomy - regional
Upper Cervical
Cervical
Temporomandibular joint
Cervicotheracic
Thoracic spine and ribs
Lumbar
Pelvic joitns
Surface anatomy
2. Applied anatomy - general
Articular cartilage
Synovial joint lubrication
Fibrous connective tissues
Muscle
Vertebral movement
The lumbar mechanism
Intervertebral foramen
Biomechanics of spinal cord and meninges
Venous drainage
Autonomic nervous system
Patterns of somatic nerve root supply
3. Aetiology in general terms
4. Incidence
General
Segmental
5. Pathological changes - general
Synovial joitns
Vertebral body joints
Nerve root involvement
Soft tissues
Neoplasms
6. Pathological changes - combined regional
Upper cervical
Cervical
Cervicothoracic
Thoracic
Lumbar
Sphincter disturbance
Pelvis
Serious pathology simulating musculoskeletal pain
7. Clinical features
Neurological changes
Pain and tenderness
Autonomic nervous system in vertebral pain syndromes
Referred pain
Abnormalities of feeling
Changes in muscle and soft tissue
Deformity
Functional disablement
Psychological aspects
8. Common patterns of clinical presentation
Arthrosis and spondylosis
Upper cervical
Temporomandibular joint
Cervical
Cervicothoracic
Clavicular joints
Thoracic and rib joints
Lumbar spine and pelvis
Pelvic arthropathy
Drug-induced joint and muscle pains
Neoplasms
9. Examination
Introduction
History
Observation
Physical tests
Special tests
Palpation
Regional examination procedures
Temporomandibular joint
Neck and forequarter
Shoulder
Shoulder girdle
Thoracic region
Back and hindquarter
Sacroiliac joint
Hip joint
Passive physiological-movement tests
Structural and neural interdependence
10. Investigation procedures
11. Principles of treatment
Aims
Manipulation in general terms
Passive movement - definitions
Techniques
1. Massage
2. Maintenance movements
3. Mobilisation - regional, localised, limb girdles
4. Manipulation - regional, localised
5. Correction of listing
6. Stretching
7. Traction - manual and mechanical
8. Recording passive movement treatment: clinical method
Manually assisted or manually resisted movements
1. Self-correction of listing
2.Post-isometric relaxation
3. Proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation
Active Movements
1.Exercises for strength and mobility
2. Autrotraction
3. Soft-tissue stretching
12. Indications
13. Contraindications
14. Supports and appliances and adjunct physical treatments
15. Medication and alternative methods of pain relief
16. Prophylaxis
17. Invasive procedures
Minor
Major
Index
