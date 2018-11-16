Common Toxicologic Issues in Small Animals: An Update, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 48-6

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice is a comprehensive update on Common Toxicologic Issues in Small Animals, edited by Dr. Stephen B. Hooser and Dr. Safdar A. Khan. The issue includes updated articles first published in the 2012 issue, including: Animal Poisoning Case Trends in the US; Investigative Diagnostic Toxicology and the Role of the Veterinarian in Pet Food-Related Outbreaks; Pet Food Recalls and Contaminants; Use of Intravenous Lipid Emulsions for Treating Certain Poisoning Cases; Calcium Channel Blocker Toxicity in Dogs and Cats; Management of Attention-Deficit Disorder and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Drug Intoxication in Dogs and Cats; Toxicology of Frequently Encountered Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs in Dogs and Cats; Xylitol Toxicosis in Dogs; Toxicology of Avermectins and Milbemycins (Macrocylic Lactones) and the Role of P-Glycoprotein in Dogs and Cats; Toxicology of Newer Insecticides; Common Rodenticide Toxicoses; Mushroom Poisoning Cases in Dogs and Cats: Diagnosis and Treatment of Hepatotoxic, Neurotoxic, Gastroenterotoxic, Nephrotoxic, and Muscarinic Mushrooms; Differential Diagnosis of Common Acute Toxicologic Versus Nontoxicologic Illness; Common Reversal Agents/Antidotes in Small Animal Poisoning; and two new articles on the Toxicity of Marijuana & Synthetic Marijuana, and Radiation Emergencies.