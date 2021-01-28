Common Symptoms in Outpatient Practice, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323792493

Common Symptoms in Outpatient Practice, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 105-1

1st Edition

Editor: Lia S. Logio
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323792493
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th January 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Lia Logio, is devoted to Common Symptoms in Outpatient Practice. Articles in this issue include: Evaluating and managing the patient with back pain, Update on Indigestion, Approach to the patient with a cough, Diagnosis and Management of Headaches, Current Approach to Constipation, Managing the Forgetful Patient: Best Practice for Cognitive Impairment, Evidence-based Approach to Palpitations, Solving the Problem of Insomnia: Current Practice, Approach to Knee Pain: Diagnosis and Treatment, Approach to Fatigue: Best Practice, Best Practices in the Management of Overweight and Obesity, Best Practice in Approaching Patients with Weight Loss, Common Complaints of the Hands and Feet, A Symptom-Directed Paradigm for the Evaluation and Management of Upper Respiratory Tract Infections, and more.

About the Editor

Lia S. Logio

Affiliations and Expertise

June F Klinghoffer Distinguished Professor and Chair of Medicine Drexel University College of Medicine Philadelphia, PA 19102

