Common Respiratory Symptoms and Illnesses: A Graded Evidence-Based Approach, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 56-1

This issue of Pediatric Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Anne Chang, reviews the topic of Common Respiratory Disorders of Childhood. The articles in this issue approach the topic from an evidence-based management perspective. The first half of the issue offers symptom-based articles addressing respiratory noises, cough, exercise intolerance/dyspnoea, chest pain and chest wall deformity, and recurrent upper and lower respiratory infections. The second half of the issue offers disease-based articles on topics including upper respiratory tract infections and ear infections, asthma, bronchiolitis and croup, congenital airway lesions and lung disease, bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, aspiration lung disease, pneumonia and other respiratory infections, sleep disorders, neuromuscular disease and other chronic respiratory failure, and children on ambulatory oxygen.