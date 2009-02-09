Common Respiratory Symptoms and Illnesses: A Graded Evidence-Based Approach, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416057956

Common Respiratory Symptoms and Illnesses: A Graded Evidence-Based Approach, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 56-1

1st Edition

Authors: Anne Chang
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416057956
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th February 2009
Description

This issue of Pediatric Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Anne Chang, reviews the topic of Common Respiratory Disorders of Childhood. The articles in this issue approach the topic from an evidence-based management perspective. The first half of the issue offers symptom-based articles addressing respiratory noises, cough, exercise intolerance/dyspnoea, chest pain and chest wall deformity, and recurrent upper and lower respiratory infections. The second half of the issue offers disease-based articles on topics including upper respiratory tract infections and ear infections, asthma, bronchiolitis and croup, congenital airway lesions and lung disease, bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, aspiration lung disease, pneumonia and other respiratory infections, sleep disorders, neuromuscular disease and other chronic respiratory failure, and children on ambulatory oxygen.

About the Authors

Anne Chang Author

