Common Pain Conditions

Section I. Fundamentals and Basic Sciences

1. The Problem of Pain and Pain Management: Why natural alternatives are needed

2. Bioenergetic Foundations of Pain & Inflammation

3. Geophysical and Biophysical Energy in Pain & Inflammation

4. Brain Biology and Neuroscience

Section II. Mind-Body Medicine

5. The Mind, Meditation and Mindfulness

6. Stress Management, Relaxation and Biofeedback Therapies

7. Mental Imagery, Visualization and Hypnosis

8. Mental and Spiritual Healing, and Spiritually-Based Rapid Healing



Section III. Energy Healing, Hand-Mediated & Biophysical Approaches

9. Energy Medicine and Healing Touch

10. Electro-Magnetic Therapies: Electricity and Magnetism

11. EM Therapies: Light and Phototherapies

12. Spinal Manual Therapy and Chiropractic

13. Massage, Manual Therapies and Bodywork



Section IV. Asian Medical Systems

14. Foundations of Chinese and East Asian Medicine

15. Acupuncture and Moxibustion

16. East Asian Manual & Movement Therapies, Part One: Acupressure, Jin Shin Do, Reflexology, Qi Gong, Tui Na

17. East Asian Manual and Movement Therapies, Part Two: Reiki, Shiatsu

18. Ayurveda and Traditional Treatments of India

19. Yoga and Breathing

Section V. Natural Remedies for Pain, Inflammation and Diseases of Chronic Inflammation

20. Nutrition and Hydration, Part One: Vitamin and Mineral Micronutrients

21. Nutrition and Hydration, Part Two: Micronutrient Deficiencies

22. Nutrition and Hydration, Part Three: Pain Management with Micronutrients

23. Plant –Based Treatments, Part One: Herbal Remedies

24. Plant-Based Treatments, Part Two: Aromatherapy and Plant Essential Oils

Appendix

Psychometric Evaluation of Pain