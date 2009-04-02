Common Neurologic Disorders, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 93-2

Whatever the level of your neurological expertise, this issue of Medical Clinics of North America reviews common neurological disorders that the practicing internist encounters every day, including migraine, vertigo, neck and low back pain, entrapment neuropathies, peripheral neuropathies, seizure disorders, cerebrovascular disease, movement disorders, memory complaints and dementia, sleep disorders, syncope, and multiple sclerosis. As a change from the usual Clinics format, the articles use a question and answer approach to facilitate review of the topics and stimulate the internist’s interest in neurology.