Common Neurologic Disorders, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 93-2
1st Edition
Description
Whatever the level of your neurological expertise, this issue of Medical Clinics of North America reviews common neurological disorders that the practicing internist encounters every day, including migraine, vertigo, neck and low back pain, entrapment neuropathies, peripheral neuropathies, seizure disorders, cerebrovascular disease, movement disorders, memory complaints and dementia, sleep disorders, syncope, and multiple sclerosis. As a change from the usual Clinics format, the articles use a question and answer approach to facilitate review of the topics and stimulate the internist’s interest in neurology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 2nd April 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437705003
About the Authors
Randolph Evans Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Neurology Section, Park Plaza Hospital; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Neurology, University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, TX