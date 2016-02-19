Common LISP
2nd Edition
The Language
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface (Second Edition)
Acknowledgments (Second Edition)
Acknowledgments (First Edition)
1. Introduction
1.1. Purpose
1.2. Notational Conventions
1.2.1. Decimal Numbers
1.2.2. Nil, False, and the Empty List
1.2.3. Evaluation, Expansion, and Equivalence
1.2.4. Errors
1.2.5. Descriptions of Functions and Other Entities
1.2.6. The Lisp Reader
1.2.7. Overview of Syntax
2. Data Types
2.1. Numbers
2.1.1. Integers
2.1.2. Ratios
2.1.3. Floating-Point Numbers
2.1.4. Complex Numbers
2.2. Characters
2.2.1. Standard Characters
2.2.2. Line Divisions
2.2.3. Non-standard Characters
2.2.4. Character Attributes
2.2.5. String Characters
2.3. Symbols
2.4. Lists and Conses
2.5. Arrays
2.5.1. Vectors
2.5.2. Strings
2.5.3. Bit-Vectors
2.6. Hash Tables
2.7. Readtables
2.8. Packages
2.9. Pathnames
2.10. Streams
2.11. Random-States
2.12. Structures
2.13. Functions
2.14. Unreadable Data Objects
2.15. Overlap, Inclusion, and Disjointness of Types
3. Scope and Extent
4. Type Specifiers
4.1. Type Specifier Symbols
4.2. Type Specifier Lists
4.3. Predicating Type Specifiers
4.4. Type Specifiers That Combine
4.5. Type Specifiers That Specialize
4.6. Type Specifiers That Abbreviate
4.7. Defining New Type Specifiers
4.8. Type Conversion Function
4.9. Determining the Type of an Object
4.10. Type Upgrading
5. Program Structure
5.1. Forms
5.1.1. Self-Evaluating Forms
5.1.2. Variables
5.1.3. Special Forms
5.1.4. Macros
5.1.5. Function Calls
5.2. Functions
5.2.1. Named Functions
5.2.2. Lambda-Expressions
5.3. Top-Level Forms
5.3.1. Defining Named Functions
5.3.2. Declaring Global Variables and Named Constants
5.3.3. Control of Time of Evaluation
6. Predicates
6.1. Logical Values
6.2. Data Type Predicates
6.2.1. General Type Predicates
6.2.2. Specific Data Type Predicates
6.3. Equality Predicates
6.4. Logical Operators
7. Control Structure
7.1. Constants and Variables
7.1.1. Reference
7.1.2. Assignment
7.2. Generalized Variables
7.3. Function Invocation
7.4. Simple Sequencing
7.5. Establishing New Variable Bindings
7.6. Conditionals
7.7. Blocks and Exits
7.8. Iteration
7.8.1. Indefinite Iteration
7.8.2. General Iteration
7.8.3. Simple Iteration Constructs
7.8.4. Mapping
7.8.5. The "Program Feature"
7.9. Structure Traversal and Side Effects
7.10. Multiple Values
7.10.1. Constructs for Handling Multiple Values
7.10.2. Rules Governing the Passing of Multiple Values
7.11. Dynamic Non-Local Exits
8. Macros
8.1. Macro Definition
8.2. Macro Expansion
8.3. Destructuring
8.4. Compiler Macros
8.5. Environments
9. Declarations
9.1. Declaration Syntax
9.2. Declaration Specifiers
9.3. Type Declaration for Forms
10. Symbols
10.1. The Property List
10.2. The Print Name
10.3. Creating Symbols
11. Packages
11.1. Consistency Rules
11.2. Package Names
11.3. Translating Strings to Symbols
11.4. Exporting and Importing Symbols
11.5. Name Conflicts
11.6. Built-in Packages
11.7. Package System Functions and Variables
11.8. Modules
11.9. An Example
12. Numbers
12.1. Precision, Contagion, and Coercion
12.2. Predicates on Numbers
12.3. Comparisons on Numbers
12.4. Arithmetic Operations
12.5. Irrational and Transcendental Functions
12.5.1. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
12.5.2. Trigonometric and Related Functions
12.5.3. Branch Cuts, Principal Values, and Boundary Conditions in the Complex Plane
12.6. Type Conversions and Component Extractions on Numbers
12.7. Logical Operations on Numbers
12.8. Byte Manipulation Functions
12.9. Random Numbers
12.10. Implementation Parameters
13. Characters
13.1. Character Attributes
13.2. Predicates on Characters
13.3. Character Construction and Selection
13.4. Character Conversions
13.5. Character Control-Bit Functions
14. Sequences
14.1. Simple Sequence Functions
14.2. Concatenating, Mapping, and Reducing Sequences
14.3. Modifying Sequences
14.4. Searching Sequences for Items
14.5. Sorting and Merging
15. Lists
15.1. Conses
15.2. Lists
15.3. Alteration of List Structure
15.4. Substitution of Expressions
15.5. Using Lists as Sets
15.6. Association Lists
16. Hash Tables
16.1. Hash Table Functions
16.2. Primitive Hash Function
17. Arrays
17.1. Array Creation
17.2. Array Access
17.3. Array Information
17.4. Functions on Arrays of Bits
17.5. Fill Pointers
17.6. Changing the Dimensions of an Array
18. Strings
18.1. String Access
18.2. String Comparison
18.3. String Construction and Manipulation
19. Structures
19.1. Introduction to Structures
19.2. How to Use Defstruct
19.3. Using the Automatically Defined Constructor Function
19.4. Defstruct Slot-Options
19.5. Defstruct Options
19.6. By-Position Constructor Functions
19.7. Structures of Explicitly Specified Representational Type
19.7.1. Unnamed Structures
19.7.2. Named Structures
19.7.3. Other Aspects of Explicitly Specified Structures
20. The Evaluator
20.1. Run-Time Evaluation of Forms
20.2. The Top-Level Loop
21. Streams
21.1. Standard Streams
21.2. Creating New Streams
21.3. Operations on Streams
22. Input/Output
22.1. Printed Representation of Lisp Objects
22.1.1. What the Read Function Accepts
22.1.2. Parsing of Numbers and Symbols
22.1.3. Macro Characters
22.1.4. Standard Dispatching Macro Character Syntax
22.1.5. TheReadtable
22.1.6. What the Print Function Produces
22.2. Input Functions
22.2.1. Input from Character Streams
22.2.2. Input from Binary Streams
22.3. Output Functions
22.3.1. Output to Character Streams
22.3.2. Output to Binary Streams
22.3.3. Formatted Output to Character Streams
22.4. Querying the User
23. File System Interface
23.1. File Names
23.1.1. Pathnames
23.1.2. Case Conventions
23.1.3. Structured Directories
23.1.4. Extended Wildcards
23.1.5. Logical Pathnames
23.1.6. Pathname Functions
23.2. Opening and Closing Files
23.3. Renaming, Deleting, and Other File Operations
23.4. Loading Files
23.5. Accessing Directories
24. Errors
24.1. General Error-Signaling Functions
24.2. Specialized Error-Signaling Forms and Macros
24.3. Special Forms for Exhaustive Case Analysis
25. Miscellaneous Features
25.1. The Compiler
25.1.1. Compiler Diagnostics
25.1.2. Compiled Functions
25.1.3. Compilation Environment
25.1.4. Similarity of Constants
25.2. Documentation
25.3. Debugging Tools
25.4. Environment Inquiries
25.4.1. Time Functions
25.4.2. Other Environment Inquiries
25.5. Identity Function
26. Loop
26.1. Introduction
26.2. How the Loop Facility Works
26.3. Parsing Loop Clauses
26.3.1. Order of Execution
26.3.2. Kinds of Loop Clauses
26.3.3. Loop Syntax
26.4. User Extensibility
26.5. Loop Constructs
26.6. Iteration Control
26.7. End-Test Control
26.8. Value Accumulation
26.9. Variable Initializations
26.10. Conditional Execution
26.11. Unconditional Execution
26.12. Miscellaneous Features
26.12.1. Data Types
26.12.2. Destructuring
27. Pretty Printing
27.1. Introduction
27.2. Pretty Printing Control Variables
27.3. Dynamic Control of the Arrangement of Output
27.4. Format Directive Interface
27.5. Compiling Format Control Strings
27.6. Pretty Printing Dispatch Tables
28. Common Lisp Object System
28.1. Programmer Interface Concepts
28.1.1. Error Terminology
28.1.2. Classes
28.1.3. Inheritance
28.1.4. Integrating Types and Classes
28.1.5. Determining the Class Precedence List
28.1.6. Generic Functions and Methods
28.1.7. Method Selection and Combination
28.1.8. Meta-objects
28.1.9. Object Creation and Initialization
28.1.10. Redefining Classes
28.1.11. Changing the Class of an Instance
28.2. Functions in the Programmer Interface
29. Conditions
29.1. Introduction
29.2. Changes in Terminology
29.3. Survey of Concepts
29.3.1. Signaling Errors
29.3.2. Trapping Errors
29.3.3. Handling Conditions
29.3.4. Object-Oriented Basis of Condition Handling
29.3.5. Restarts
29.3.6. Anonymous Restarts
29.3.7. Named Restarts
29.3.8. Restart Functions
29.3.9. Comparison of Restarts and Catch/Throw
29.3.10. Generalized Restarts
29.3.11. Interactive Condition Handling
29.3.12. Serious Conditions
29.3.13. Non-Serious Conditions
29.3.14. Condition Types
29.3.15. Signaling Conditions
29.3.16. Resignaling Conditions
29.3.17. Condition Handlers
29.3.18. Printing Conditions
29.4. Program Interface to the Condition System
29.4.1. Signaling Conditions
29.4.2. Assertions
29.4.3. Exhaustive Case Analysis
29.4.4. Handling Conditions
29.4.5. Defining Conditions
29.4.6. Creating Conditions
29.4.7. Establishing Restarts
29.4.8. Finding and Manipulating Restarts
29.4.9. Warnings
29.4.10. Restart Functions
29.4.11. Debugging Utilities
29.5. Predefined Condition Types
Appendix A. Series
A.l. Introduction
A.2. Series Functions
A.2.1. Scanners
A.2.2. Mapping
A.2.3. Truncation and Other Simple Transducers
A.2.4. Conditional and Other Complex Transducers
A.2.5. Collectors
A.2.6. Alteration of Series
A.3. Optimization
A.3.1. Basic Restrictions
A.3.2. Constraint Cycles
A.3.3. Defining New Series Functions
A.3.4. Declarations
A.4. Primitives
Appendix B. Generators and Gatherers
B.l. Introduction
B.2. Generators
B.3. Gatherers
B.4. Discussion
Appendix C. Backquote
References
Index of X3J13 Votes
Other Indexes
Description
The defacto standard - a must-have for all LISP programmers.
In this greatly expanded edition of the defacto standard, you'll learn about the nearly 200 changes already made since original publication - and find out about gray areas likely to be revised later. Written by the Vice- Chairman of X3J13 (the ANSI committee responsible for the standardization of Common Lisp) and co-developer of the language itself, the new edition contains the entire text of the first edition plus six completely new chapters. They cover: - CLOS, the Common Lisp Object System, with new features to support function overloading and object-oriented programming, plus complete technical specifications Loops, a powerful control structure for multiple variables Conditions, a generalization of the error signaling mechanism Series and generators Plus other subjects not part of the ANSI standards but of interest to professional programmers. Throughout, you'll find fresh examples, additional clarifications, warnings, and tips - all presented with the author's customary vigor and wit.
Readership
Programmers working with LISP
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1029
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1984
- Published:
- 15th June 1990
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080502267
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Guy Steele Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Thinking Machines Corporation