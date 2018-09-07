Common Grasses, Legumes and Forbs of the Eastern United States
1st Edition
Identification and Adaptation
Description
Common Grasses, Legumes and Forbs of the Eastern United States: Identification and Adaptation presents photographic identification of the most important grassland, turf, and noncrop plants, and their seeds to facilitate quick identification in the field. Unlike many publications that focus solely on floral identification, this book emphasizes vegetative identification as well to allow for accurate plant identification year-round. The book includes 23 forage legumes, 61 grasses, and more than 100 nonleguminous forbs found in pastures and grasslands of Eastern United States.
In addition to identification of important species, the book describes other key characteristics such as adaptation, favorable and unfavorable soil types, seasonal growth patterns, and toxicity. For plants harvested for hay or silage or by grazing, the book also discusses cutting and grazing management, quality factors, and potential yields. Through its practical approach and comprehensive structure, Common Grasses, Legumes and Forbs of the Eastern United States is a valuable reference for farm advisors, teachers and students of agronomy, and for anyone interested in the dynamic relationship between plants and agriculture.
Key Features
- Features full-color illustrations of both seed and plant, allowing for rapid identification at multiple stages of development
- Presents various identification methods and use cases for over 180 plants
- Details seasonal growth patterns and toxicity, as well as favorable and unfavorable soil types
- Discusses cutting and grazing management
Readership
Farm advisors, teachers, students, farmers and public agronomy workers
Table of Contents
Part I: Legumes
Part II: Grasses and Sedges
Part III. Non-Leguminous Forbs
Part IV: Forbs
Appendix I. Poisonous plants
Appendix II. Plant ID at a glance
Index by scientific and common names
About the Author
A.Ozzie Abaye
A. Ozzie Abaye is a professor in the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences and has been at Virginia Tech since 1987. While Abaye finds teaching and international work extremely rewarding, the aspect of her position that she prizes the most is her interaction with advisees. As an advisor, Abaye strives to provide and foster opportunities for meaningful interaction locally and globally. For over 20 years, Abaye has been involved in international research, development, and education. One of Abaye’s highly valued international research and development works was in Senegal where she was involved with a project focused on human and institutional capacity in agricultural teaching, research, training, and outreach in order to serve the needs of the Senegalese public and private sectors, including farmers at all levels. Abaye’s research focus, which also strongly supports her outreach and teaching efforts, has been grassland conservation, and agricultural systems and crop diversification.
Department of Crop and Soil Environmental Sciences, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Virginia, USA