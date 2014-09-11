Common ENT Disorders in Children, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 47-5

National health statistics indicate that pediatric ear, nose, and throat disorders remain among the primary reasons children visit a physician, with ear infections ranking as the number one reason. From earaches to choking hazards, from nosebleeds to speech irregularities, children can present with a variety of problems that cause concern to parents and caregivers, who want prompt diagnosis and treatment. The presentation of topics in this issue is clinically ppropriate for Otolaryngologists, Pediatricians, Allergy specialists, and Family Physicians. Topics in this issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics include: Hearing screening and hearing loss; Acute otitis media; Chronic adenotonsilitis; Pediatric dysphagia; Lymphadenopathy; Rhinosinusitis; Facial trauma; Sialadenitis; Behavior and otolaryngology; Stridor; Otolaryngologic management of severe neurodevelopmental delay; Pediatric craniofacial problems.