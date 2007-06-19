Common Diseases of Companion Animals
2nd Edition
Description
This concise, user-friendly volume is the only guide to common diseases of companion animals available and is a vital tool for the critical situations veterinary technicians encounter every day. It presents complete coverage of disease treatment in every kind of companion animal and gives you the thorough understanding of diseases you'll need for the most effective treatment planning, implementation, and client follow-up. Disease information is presented in a consistent monograph format for succinct, reliable reference, and the book's logical body systems approach makes it easy to find what you need when you need it!
Key Features
- Body system approach utilizes a consistent "monograph" format so disease information is easy to locate on-demand.
- Tech Alerts emphasize key information especially relevant to vet techs.
- Detailed photographs and illustrations help you visually identify diseases and conditions.
- Contributions from experienced veterinary technology educators provide valuable real-world perspective.
Table of Contents
Introduction: The Body Defense Systems – The Body’s Response to Disease
Section I Dogs and Cats
1. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
2. Diseases of the Digestive System
3. Diseases of the Endocrine System
4. Diseases of the Eye
5. Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases
6. Diseases of the Integumentary System
7. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
8. Diseases of the Nervous System
9. Pansystemic Diseases
10. Diseases of the Reproductive System
11. Diseases of the Respiratory System
12. Diseases of the Urinary System
Section II Ferrets, Rodents, and Rabbits
13. Overview of Ferrets, Rodents, and Rabbits
14. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
15. Diseases of the Digestive System
16. Diseases of the Endocrine System
17. Diseases of the Eye
18. Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases
19. Diseases of the Integumentary System
20. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
21. Diseases of the Nervous System
22. Diseases of the Reproductive System
23. Diseases of the Respiratory System
24. Diseases of the Urinary System
Section III Birds
25. Overview of the Bird as a Patient
26. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
27. Diseases of the Digestive System
28. Diseases of the Endocrine System
29. Diseases of the Eye and Ear
30. Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases
31. Diseases of the Integumentary System
32. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
33. Diseases of the Nervous System
34. Pansystemic Diseases
35. Diseases of the Respiratory System
36. Diseases of the Urogenital System
Section IV Snakes, Iguanas, and Turtles
37. Overview of Reptiles as Pets
38. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
39. Diseases of the Digestive System
40. Diseases of the Endocrine System
41. Diseases of the Special Senses
42. Diseases of the Integumentary System
43. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
44. Diseases of the Nervous System
45. Diseases of the Reproductive System
46. Diseases of the Respiratory System
47. Diseases of the Urinary System
Section V Horses
48. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
49. Diseases of the Digestive System
50. Diseases of the Endocrine System
51. Diseases of the Eye
52. Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases
53. Diseases of the Integumentary System
54. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
55. Diseases of the Nervous System
56. Diseases of the Reproductive System
57. Diseases that Affect the Neonate
58. Diseases of the Respiratory System
59. Diseases of the Urinary System
Section VI Sheep and Goats
60. Sheep and Goat Husbandry
61. Diseases of the Digestive System
62. Diseases of the Endocrine System
63. Diseases of the Eye
64. Hematologic and Lymphatic Diseases
65. Diseases of the Integumentary System
66. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
67. Diseases of the Nervous System
68. Diseases of the Reproductive System
69. Diseases of the Respiratory System
70. Diseases of the Urinary System
Bibliography
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 19th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168090
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323075671
About the Author
Alleice Summers
Affiliations and Expertise
Cedar Valley College, Veterinary Technology, Lancaster, TX