Common Diseases of Companion Animals - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323047401, 9780323168090

Common Diseases of Companion Animals

2nd Edition

Authors: Alleice Summers
eBook ISBN: 9780323168090
eBook ISBN: 9780323075671
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th June 2007
Page Count: 800
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This concise, user-friendly volume is the only guide to common diseases of companion animals available and is a vital tool for the critical situations veterinary technicians encounter every day. It presents complete coverage of disease treatment in every kind of companion animal and gives you the thorough understanding of diseases you'll need for the most effective treatment planning, implementation, and client follow-up. Disease information is presented in a consistent monograph format for succinct, reliable reference, and the book's logical body systems approach makes it easy to find what you need when you need it!

Key Features

  • Body system approach utilizes a consistent "monograph" format so disease information is easy to locate on-demand.
  • Tech Alerts emphasize key information especially relevant to vet techs.
  • Detailed photographs and illustrations help you visually identify diseases and conditions.
  • Contributions from experienced veterinary technology educators provide valuable real-world perspective.

Table of Contents

Introduction: The Body Defense Systems – The Body’s Response to Disease

Section I Dogs and Cats

1. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System

2. Diseases of the Digestive System

3. Diseases of the Endocrine System

4. Diseases of the Eye

5. Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases

6. Diseases of the Integumentary System

7. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System

8. Diseases of the Nervous System

9. Pansystemic Diseases

10. Diseases of the Reproductive System

11. Diseases of the Respiratory System

12. Diseases of the Urinary System

Section II Ferrets, Rodents, and Rabbits

13. Overview of Ferrets, Rodents, and Rabbits

14. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System

15. Diseases of the Digestive System

16. Diseases of the Endocrine System

17. Diseases of the Eye

18. Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases

19. Diseases of the Integumentary System

20. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System

21. Diseases of the Nervous System

22. Diseases of the Reproductive System

23. Diseases of the Respiratory System

24. Diseases of the Urinary System

Section III Birds

25. Overview of the Bird as a Patient

26. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System

27. Diseases of the Digestive System

28. Diseases of the Endocrine System

29. Diseases of the Eye and Ear

30. Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases

31. Diseases of the Integumentary System

32. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System

33. Diseases of the Nervous System

34. Pansystemic Diseases

35. Diseases of the Respiratory System

36. Diseases of the Urogenital System

Section IV Snakes, Iguanas, and Turtles

37. Overview of Reptiles as Pets

38. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System

39. Diseases of the Digestive System

40. Diseases of the Endocrine System

41. Diseases of the Special Senses

42. Diseases of the Integumentary System

43. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System

44. Diseases of the Nervous System

45. Diseases of the Reproductive System

46. Diseases of the Respiratory System

47. Diseases of the Urinary System

Section V Horses

48. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System

49. Diseases of the Digestive System

50. Diseases of the Endocrine System

51. Diseases of the Eye

52. Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases

53. Diseases of the Integumentary System

54. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System

55. Diseases of the Nervous System

56. Diseases of the Reproductive System

57. Diseases that Affect the Neonate

58. Diseases of the Respiratory System

59. Diseases of the Urinary System

Section VI Sheep and Goats

60. Sheep and Goat Husbandry

61. Diseases of the Digestive System

62. Diseases of the Endocrine System

63. Diseases of the Eye

64. Hematologic and Lymphatic Diseases

65. Diseases of the Integumentary System

66. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System

67. Diseases of the Nervous System

68. Diseases of the Reproductive System

69. Diseases of the Respiratory System

70. Diseases of the Urinary System

Bibliography

Answer Key

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323168090
eBook ISBN:
9780323075671

About the Author

Alleice Summers

Affiliations and Expertise

Cedar Valley College, Veterinary Technology, Lancaster, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.