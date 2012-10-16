Commercializing the Stem Cell Sciences
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
List of abbreviations
About the author
Chapter 1: Introduction: stem cell science, biotechnology and the problem of commercialization
1.1 Modelling the most successful biotech business in the world
1.2 Emerging stem cell therapies and the commercialization of biotechnology
1.3 Some prospective possibilities for the stem cell industries
1.4 The limits of commercialization in the stem cell sciences
1.5 What are the most lucrative commercial models to adopt?
Chapter 2: Stem cell treatments in a global marketplace
2.1 Patients drive the market
2.2 Healthcare providers and the consumption of stem cell technologies
2.3 Stem cell tourism: is it a fraud or a worthwhile endeavour?
2.4 The lucrative potential of animal applications of stem cell products and techniques
2.5 What is the potential for market share?
Chapter 3: The role of innovation systems in the commercialization of biotechnology
3.1 The international context of stem cell science
3.2 The key components of national innovation systems
3.3 The intersection between commercialization and innovation
3.4 Globalization and innovation systems?
Chapter 4: Low-risk, low-value: adult stem cells
4.1 A brief history of adult stem cell technologies
4.2 Adult stem cell science in the twenty-first century
4.3 So where are the commercial opportunities?
Chapter 5: High-risk, high-value: embryonic stem cells
5.1 The global debate
5.2 Current clinical trials
5.3 The future of hESC research?
Chapter 6: Low-risk, low-value: iPS cells
6.1 iPSCs and the autologous solution
6.2 Imagined scenarios
6.3 The iPS cell industry?
Chapter 7: What does the future hold?
Index
Description
Promising new developments in biomedical technology such as stem cell science are widely endorsed by governments keen to reduce spiralling healthcare costs, clinicians focused on patient care, and patients demanding revolutionary new treatments. Commercializing the stem cell sciences offers a comparative analysis of the commercial methods adopted in the global stem cell industries. It seeks to establish whether there is an optimum commercial model and to examine what emerging companies can learn from their predecessors. Following an introduction to stem cell sciences and the problems involved in their commercialization, the book begins with a discussion of stem cell treatments from a global perspective, and the role of innovation in the commercialization of biotechnology in general. In the second half of the book, chapters focus on the different strategies that can be employed and their relative risks and values, before a conclusion that looks at potential new developments in the field.
Key Features
- In-depth discussion of case studies of products undergoing development
- Focus on commercial optimization of stem cell treatments
- Analysis in a global context and covering a diverse range of countries
Readership
Physicians and scientists interested in transplanting scientific discovery into clinical therapies; Scientists involved in regenerative medicine therapies; Researchers in stem cell biology and bioengineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 16th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781908818140
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781907568602
About the Authors
Olivia Harvey Author
Dr Olivia Harvey is currently a Visiting Fellow with the Biopolitics of Science Research Network at the University of Sydney, Australia. She was previously a Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Postdoctoral Research Fellow and Research Fellow in the School of History and Philosophy at the University of New South Wales, and an Economic and Social Research Council Postdoctoral Research Fellow and Research Fellow with the Global Biopolitics Research Group (formerly of the University of East Anglia), Centre for Biomedicine and Society (now at Brunel University), King’s College, London.
University of Sydney, Australia