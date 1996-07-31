Commercial Contracts
1st Edition
A Practical Guide to Deals, Contracts, Agreements and Promises
Description
This book aims to explain the principles of contract law for the businessman, and to put those principles into their commercial context. Anyone involved in commercial transactions needs at least a basic understanding of the principles of contract law – the legal framework for all commercial activity. A lack of such a basic understanding at best results in a business which is less competitive and ultimately less profitable than it should be, and at worst can have expensive and sometimes disastrous commercial consequences.
Readership
Anyone involved in commercial transaction
Table of Contents
What is a contract? Parties; Entering in to a contract; The terms of a contract; Standard terms and conditions; The interpretation of a contract; Performance and non-performance; Legal remedies for breach of contract; The shadow of litigation and insolvency; Invalid contracts; The involvement third parties; International transactions, the broader picture.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1996
- Published:
- 31st July 1996
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698980
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855732506