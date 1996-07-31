Commercial Contracts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855732506, 9781845698980

Commercial Contracts

1st Edition

A Practical Guide to Deals, Contracts, Agreements and Promises

Authors: Chris Thorpe John Bailey
eBook ISBN: 9781845698980
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855732506
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st July 1996
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
96.95
82.41
77.50
65.88
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
96.95
82.41
77.50
65.88
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book aims to explain the principles of contract law for the businessman, and to put those principles into their commercial context. Anyone involved in commercial transactions needs at least a basic understanding of the principles of contract law – the legal framework for all commercial activity. A lack of such a basic understanding at best results in a business which is less competitive and ultimately less profitable than it should be, and at worst can have expensive and sometimes disastrous commercial consequences.

Readership

Anyone involved in commercial transaction

Table of Contents

What is a contract? Parties; Entering in to a contract; The terms of a contract; Standard terms and conditions; The interpretation of a contract; Performance and non-performance; Legal remedies for breach of contract; The shadow of litigation and insolvency; Invalid contracts; The involvement third parties; International transactions, the broader picture.

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698980
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855732506

About the Author

Chris Thorpe

John Bailey

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.