This 12th edition of Commerce is designed for self-study, though it is of equal value to schools and colleges.
Lecturers and teachers will find that the book meet their requirements for the 16+ General Certificate in Secondary Education and comparable syllabuses in Scotland, BTEC examinations and other similar examinations.
This book is organized into 24 chapters. These chapters cover all the basic commercial activities in modern free enterprise societies and explain simply and clearly the activities performed by wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters in the distribution and exchange of goods. They also describe the activities of bankers, insurance companies and transport organizations and discuss the important aspects of communication with respect to commerce. This edition also updated some of the text using the most up-to-date documents. This book will be of interest to commerce students and teachers and all others interested in understanding commercial activities.
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Commerce in the Framework of Production
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Basic Wants of Mankind
1.3 The Sophisticated Wants of an Advanced Society
1.4 Goods and Services
1.5 Satisfying Human Wants - Methods of Production
1.6 Direct Production - Satisfying Our Wants Entirely Unaided by Other People
1.7 Indirect Production — Producing by Specialization
1.8 The Advantages of Specialization
1.9 Specialization and the Growth of Surplus Output
1.10 Surplus Goods and the Provision of Services
1.11 The Three Types of Production
1.12 Commerce - Impersonal Tertiary Services
1.13 A Page to Test You on the Framework of Production
1.14 Exercises: Commerce in the Framework of Production
2 Types of Business Unit in Production and Commerce
2.1 Starting a Business
2.2 Types of Business Unit
2.3 Sole-Trader Enterprises
2.4 Partnerships
2.5 Limited Partnerships
2.6 Private Limited Companies and Public Limited Companies
2.7 The Absorption of Small Businesses - Holding Companies
2.8 The Multinational Corporation (the International Company)
2.9 Workers' Co-operatives (Producers' Co-operatives)
2.10 Non-profitmaking Units
2.11 The Public-Enterprise Sector of the Economy
2.12 A Page to Test You on Business Units
2.13 Exercises: Types of Business Unit
3 Retail Trade - Making Goods Available to the Final Consumer
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Meaning of the Word 'Retail'
3.3 Definition of Retail Trade
3.4 Persons Engaged in Retail Trade
3.5 The Functions of the Retailer
3.6 Exercises: The Functions of the Retailer
3.7 Types of Retail Outlet
3.8 Retailers without Shops
3.9 Retailers with Shops
3.10 Retailers who are not really Retailers
3.11 A Page to Test You on Retail Trade
3.12 Exercises: The Pattern of Retail Trade
4 The Changing Pattern of Retail Trade
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Causes of the Changes in Retail Trade
4.3 The Effect of the Branding of Goods on Retail Trade
4.4 Effect of the Technological Revolution
4.5 Effect of the Employment of Women on Retail Trade
4.6 Effect on Retail Trade of a More Even Distribution of Wealth
4.7 The Abolition of Resale Price Maintenance
4.8 Large Scale in the Retail Trade
4.9 Co-operative Trading Today
4.10 The Pattern of Retail Trade Today
4.11 Retailers' Reply to Competition from Large-scale Outlets
4.12 Other Aspects of Modern Trading
4.13 Trading Stamps
4.14 The 'Hire-rather-than-buy' Retailer
4.15 Will the Small Trader Ever Disappear?
4.16 A Page to Test You on Retail Trade
4.17 Exercises: The Changing Pattern of Retail Trade
5 Hire-purchase Trading and Consumer Credit
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Duties of The Director General of Fair Trading
5.3 Types of Credit Controlled by the Consumer Credit Act, 1974
5.4 The Advantages of Consumer Credit
5.5 The Protection of the Consumer in Britain
5.6 Organizing Prosperity — Controls over Consumer Credit
5.7 A Page to Test You on Consumer Credit
5.8 Exercises: Consumer Credit
6 The Wholesale Trade
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Position of the Wholesaler in the Chain of Commerce
6.3 Evolution of the Middleman
6.4 Functions of the Wholesaler
6.5 Services to the Manufacturer
6.6 Services to the Retailer
6.7 Services to the Public
6.8 Types of Wholesaler
6.9 Warehousing
6.10 Organization of a Wholesale Warehouse
6.11 The Bad Reputation of 'Middlemen'
6.12 Should We Eliminate the Middleman?
6.13 Achieving Economies in Distribution
6.14 A Page to Test You on the Wholesale Trade
6.15 Exercises: The Wholesale Trade
7 Import Trade
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Pattern of Import Trade
7.3 Specialists in the Import Trade - Merchants, Agents and Brokers
7.4 Restrictions on Free Trade in Imports
7.5 Documentation of Import Cargoes
7.6 Membership of the European Community (EC)
7.7 Re-exports, Transhipment and Process Inwards Relief
7.8 Bonded Warehouses (Tax Warehouses)
7.9 Imports Arriving from Non-EC Countries
7.10 A Page to Test You on Import Trade
7.11 Exercises: Import Trade
8 Markets
8.1 Definition
8.2 Types of Market
8.3 Methods of Dealing
8.4 'Spot' Markets and Futures Markets
8.5 A Page to Test You on Markets
8.6 Exercises: Markets
9 The Baltic Exchange
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The Freight Market
9.3 The Baltic Air Charter Association
9.4 Commodity Activities
9.5 Ancillary Activities
9.6 The Policy of the Baltic Exchange towards Educational Visits
9.7 A Page to Test You on the Baltic Exchange
9.8 Exercises: The Baltic Exchange
10 The Export Trade
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Problems Facing the Exporter
10.3 The Channels of Export Trade
10.4 The Finance of Foreign Trade
10.5 Methods of Payment in Overseas Trade
10.6 Forward Exchange Dealings
10.7 The NCM Group (which took over the short term business of the Export Credit Guarantee Department)
10.8 Government Aid for Exporters
10.9 Documentation of Overseas Trade
10.10 Formfill — an Electronic Form Filler
10.11 A Page to Test You on Export Trade
10.12 Exercises: The Export Trade
11 Value Added Tax
11.1 Taxing Production and Trade
11.2 Office Activities Made Necessary by Value Added Tax
11.3 VAT Calculations
11.4 VAT and the 'Single European Market'
11.5 A Page to Test You on VAT
11.6 Exercises: Value Added Tax
12 The General Framework of the Banking System
12.1 Definition of a Bank
12.2 The Basic Functions of Banking
12.3 How the Basic Functions of Banking Were Developed
12.4 The English Banking System
12.5 Commercial or Joint-Stock Banks
12.6 Importance of the Commercial Banks
12.7 Liquidity and the Banks
12.8 How Banks Earn a Living
12.9 A Page to Test You on the General Framework of Banking
12.10 Exercises: The General Framework of Banking
13 The Services of the Banks to Commercial Firms and Private Individuals
13.1 The Services of the Banks Today
13.2 Current Account Services
13.3 Deposit Account Services
13.4 Savings Account Services
13.5 Other Services Offered by the Banks
13.6 A Page to Test You on Bankers' Services
13.7 Exercises: the Banks' Services
14 The Discount Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Bill Broking
14.3 Services of the Bill Brokers to the Lending Sector
14.4 Services of the Bill Brokers to the Borrowing Sector
14.5 How the Discount Market Operates
14.6 Recent Developments in the Discount Market
14.7 A Page to Test You on the Discount Market
14.8 Exercises: The Discount Market
15 The Merchant Bankers
15.1 Introduction
15.2 The Functions of Accepting Houses Today
15.3 A Page to Test You on Merchant Banking
15.4 Exercises: the Merchant Bankers
16 The Bank of England and the Control of the Banking System
16.1 Introduction
16.2 The Functions of the Bank of England
16.3 The Bank in its Role as Banker
16.4 The Bank's Operations in the Markets
16.5 The London Bankers' Clearing House
16.6 A Page to Test You on the Bank of England
16.7 Exercises: The Bank of England and the Control of the Banking System
17 The Stock Exchange
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Turning Fixed Capital into Cash: and Cash into Fixed Capital
17.3 Types of Security
17.4 Who Owns Stocks, Shares and Debentures?
17.5 Buying and Selling Securities - a Highly Organized Market
17.6 How a Bargain is Struck
17.7 Why the Prices Fluctuate
17.8 The Contract Note
17.9 Who Was the Previous Owner?
17.10 The Stock Exchange 'Zoo' - Bulls, Bears and Stags
17.11 How the Public Benefits from Speculation
17.12 Sorting out the Transactions - the Fortnightly Account
17.13 What Services Does the Stock Exchange Render to the Investor?
17.14 What Services Does the Stock Exchange Render the Public?
17.15 A Glossary of Stock Exchange Terms
17.16 Educational Material on the Stock Exchange
17.17 A Page to Test You on the Stock Exchange
17.18 Exercises: The Stock Exchange
18 Insurance
18.1 The Purpose of Insurance
18.2 The Nature of Insurance - the Tooling' of Risks
18.3 An Early Insurance Act
18.4 How the 'Insurance ΡοοΓ Works
18.5 The Principles and Doctrines of Insurance
18.6 A Page to Test You on Basic Principles of Insurance
18.7 Exercises: Basic Principles of Insurance
18.8 How an Insurance Policy is Brought into Effect
18.9 Taking Care of the Tool'
18.10 Paying Out the Just Claims
18.11 The Types of Insurance
18.12 Marine Insurance
18.13 Fire Insurance
18.14 Life Assurance
18.15 Accident Insurance
18.16 Exercises: More Questions about Insurance
18.17 The British Insurance Market
18.18 Lloyd's of London
18.19 Exercises: The British Insurance Market
18.20 The Importance of Insurance to the British Economy
18.21 A Page to Test You on the Insurance Market
18.22 Exercises: Examination Questions on Insurance
19 Transport
19.1 The Position of Transport in the Pattern of Commerce
19.2 The Elements of Transport
19.3 Sea Transport
19.4 The Chief Ports of the UK
19.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Sea Transport
19.6 Rail Transport
19.7 Advantages and Disadvantages of Rail Transport
19.8 Road Transport
19.9 Road Transport - a Growth Industry
19.10 Solving the Inland Transport Problem — Integrated or Co-ordinated Services?
19.11 Air Transport
19.12 The Economic Viability of Air Freighting
19.13 Other Transportation Systems
19.14 A Page to Test You on Transport
19.15 Exercises: Transport
20 Communication
20.1 Introduction
20.2 The Telephone and Digital Communication
20.3 The Principles of Computerization
20.4 A Network of Computers
20.5 Ordinary Telephone Services
20.6 The Services of the Post Office
20.7 Future Developments in the Communications Field
20.8 The Position of Advertising in Commerce
20.9 A Page to Test You on Communication
20.10 Exercises: Communication
21 The Documents Used in Business
21.1 Business Transactions
21.2 The Order
21.3 The Invoice
21.4 Cash Discounts and Trade Discounts
21.5 The Debit Note - a Document Very Like an Invoice
21.6 The Credit Note - the Document for Returns
21.7 Original Documents for the Settlement of Accounts
21.8 Other Documents
21.9 A Page to Test You on Documents
21.10 Exercises: The Documents Used in Business
22 Settling Indebtedness between Businesses
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Payment in Legal Tender
22.3 Payments through the Banking System
22.4 Payments through the Post Office System
22.5 Settling Overseas Payments
22.6 Leasing
22.7 A Page to Test You on Settling Indebtedness
22.8 Exercises: Settling Indebtedness between Businesses
23 Guide-lines in Running a Business
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Capital
23.3 Fixed Capital
23.4 Working Capital and Working Capital Ratio
23.5 Liquid Capital and Liquid Capital Ratio
23.6 Appraising a Balance Sheet
23.7 The Turnover of a Business
23.8 Gross Profit Percentage
23.9 Net Profit Percentage
23.10 Rate of Turnover or Rate of Stock Turnover
23.11 The Return on Capital Invested
23.12 A Page to Test You on Capital and Statistical Control Figures
23.13 Exercises: Statistical Control Figures
24 The Work of Government Departments in Commerce
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Duties that Must be Performed by the State
24.3 Duties that are Performed by the State even though Businesses Could Undertake Them
24.4 Activities to Help Business People in Their Business Affairs
24.5 The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)
24.6 Activities to Maintain Prosperity and Economic Welfare
24.7 Controlling the Economy in the Short Term - the Financial, Fiscal and Monetary Aspects
24.8 Planning the Long-term Prosperity of the Nation
24.9 A Page to Test You on Government Departments and Commerce
24.10 Exercises: The Work of Government Departments in Commerce
Index
Geoffrey Whitehead
Geoff Whitehead is one of the original Made Simple authors and has sold over 2 million Made Simple books. Before writing full-time he was Head of Professional Studies at Thurrock College, and he now runs a small business consultancy for one of the main publishers of account books. With day-to-day advice at a grass roots level he is still 'keeping it simple' for 350,000 book-keepers using the system each year.
BSc(Econ)