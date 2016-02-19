Commentaries in Plant Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080197593, 9781483153643

Commentaries in Plant Science

1st Edition

Editors: Harry Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483153643
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 296
Description

Commentaries in Plant Science is a compilation of reviews of recent developments in pure and applied plant science. It covers a wide range of topics such as carboxylation, photorespiration, carbon assimilation, mating reaction, protein evolution, recombination, and photoperiodic induction.
The book is comprised of 21 commentaries and begins with some of the physiological processes in C4 plants. The succeeding chapters deal with stomatal control of entry of air pollutants, mating reactions in yeasts, uptake and expression of DNA by plants, mechanics and metabolisms of guard cells, breeding for modified fatty acid composition, gravity sensing mechanism and response mechanism of root caps. It also outlines the functions of lectins, plant virus inhibitors, and cytokinins.
Research workers, teachers and students who wish to broaden their knowledge about plant science will find this book very useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Contributors

s-Carboxylation, Photorespiration and Photosynthetic Carbon Assimilation in C4 Plants

The Role of Stomata in Determining the Responses of Plants to Air Pollutants

Hormone Receptor Proteins

Fraction I Protein

A Rational Approach to Light Measurements in Plant Ecology

The Biochemistry of Photorespiration

Physiology of the Mating Reaction in Yeast

The Evolution of Plant Proteins with Special Reference to Higher Plant Cytochromes c

The Uptake and Expression of DNA by Plants

Recombination in Higher Organisms




About the Editor

Harry Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Paediatric Haematologist, Department of Pathology, Royal Brisbane hospital; Clinical Professor in Child Health, University of Queensland

