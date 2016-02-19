Commentaries in Plant Science
1st Edition
Description
Commentaries in Plant Science is a compilation of reviews of recent developments in pure and applied plant science. It covers a wide range of topics such as carboxylation, photorespiration, carbon assimilation, mating reaction, protein evolution, recombination, and photoperiodic induction.
The book is comprised of 21 commentaries and begins with some of the physiological processes in C4 plants. The succeeding chapters deal with stomatal control of entry of air pollutants, mating reactions in yeasts, uptake and expression of DNA by plants, mechanics and metabolisms of guard cells, breeding for modified fatty acid composition, gravity sensing mechanism and response mechanism of root caps. It also outlines the functions of lectins, plant virus inhibitors, and cytokinins.
Research workers, teachers and students who wish to broaden their knowledge about plant science will find this book very useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of Contributors
s-Carboxylation, Photorespiration and Photosynthetic Carbon Assimilation in C4 Plants
The Role of Stomata in Determining the Responses of Plants to Air Pollutants
Hormone Receptor Proteins
Fraction I Protein
A Rational Approach to Light Measurements in Plant Ecology
The Biochemistry of Photorespiration
Physiology of the Mating Reaction in Yeast
The Evolution of Plant Proteins with Special Reference to Higher Plant Cytochromes c
The Uptake and Expression of DNA by Plants
Recombination in Higher Organisms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153643
About the Editor
Harry Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Paediatric Haematologist, Department of Pathology, Royal Brisbane hospital; Clinical Professor in Child Health, University of Queensland