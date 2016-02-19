Commentaries in Plant Science is a compilation of reviews of recent developments in pure and applied plant science. It covers a wide range of topics such as carboxylation, photorespiration, carbon assimilation, mating reaction, protein evolution, recombination, and photoperiodic induction.

The book is comprised of 21 commentaries and begins with some of the physiological processes in C4 plants. The succeeding chapters deal with stomatal control of entry of air pollutants, mating reactions in yeasts, uptake and expression of DNA by plants, mechanics and metabolisms of guard cells, breeding for modified fatty acid composition, gravity sensing mechanism and response mechanism of root caps. It also outlines the functions of lectins, plant virus inhibitors, and cytokinins.

Research workers, teachers and students who wish to broaden their knowledge about plant science will find this book very useful.