Combustion Technology: Some Modern Developments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125447508, 9780323149143

Combustion Technology: Some Modern Developments

1st Edition

Editors: Howard Palmer
eBook ISBN: 9780323149143
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 470
Description

Combustion Technology: Some Modern Developments reviews modern developments in combustion technology, with emphasis on furnace flames. Topics covered range from equilibria and chemical kinetics in flames to corrosion and deposits in combustion systems, along with combustion aerodynamics and noise. Heat transfer from non-luminous flames in furnaces is also investigated.

Comprised of 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of some aspects of the chemistry of flames, followed by a discussion on the problem of corrosion and deposits. Subsequent chapters focus on aerodynamics and heat transfer in combustors, together with combustion noise and the application of aerodynamic principles to flame stabilization in high-speed flow; radiative heat transfer in combustion chambers; electrical properties of flames; flame-field interactions and their practical applications; generation of electricity by magnetohydrodynamic methods; and practical aspects of magnetohydrodynamic power generation. The book also assesses the influence of stirred reactor theory on design principles for high-performance combustion chambers and concludes with a summary of developments in the design and utilization of oil burners.

This monograph should be of interest to engineers and combustion technologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

I Equilibria and Chemical Kinetics in Flames

I. Combustion Equilibrium

II. Chemical Kinetics and Combustion

III. Some Recent Developments Related to Combustion Kinetics

IV. On a New Area of Combustion Engineering

References

II Corrosion and Deposits in Combustion Systems

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence of Inorganic Matter in Fuels

III. Melting Characteristics of Fuel Ash

IV. External Corrosion

V. Formation of Deposits

VI. Corrosion Control Methods

VII. Ultrahigh-Temperature Combustion

References

III Combustion Aerodynamics

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Measurement of Turbulence Characteristics

IV. Flames in Rotating Flows

V. Future Trends

List of Symbols

References

IV Flame Stabilization in High Velocity Flow

I. Inviscid Compressible Flow Equations

II. Heat Addition to an Ideal Gas

III. Heat Addition to a Real Gas

IV. Turbulence

V. Combustor Design

VI. Stirred Reactor Theory

List of Symbols

References

V Combustion Noise: Problems and Potentials

I. Introduction

II. Conditions for Driving

III. Acoustic Pressure and Velocity Patterns

IV. Suppression of Pulsations and Oscillations

V. Combustion Roar

VI. Uses of Pulse Combustion

References

VI Heat Transfer from Nonluminous Flames in Furnaces

I. Theoretical Background

II. Total Emissivity and Absorptivity Data

III. Spectral Emissivity Measurements

IV. Collision Broadening

V. Radiation along a Nonisothermal Path

List of Symbols

References

VII Radiative Exchange in Combustion Chambers

I. Mean Beam Lengths

II. Approximate Allowance for Gray Walls

III. The Long Chamber

IV. The Well-Stirred Furnace

V. Effective Radiating Temperature

VI. Allowance for Wall Losses

VII. Allowance for Gas Temperature Gradients

VIII. Allowance for Concentration Distributions

IX. Comparison of Theory and Experiment

List of Symbols

References

VIII Radiation from Flames in Furnaces

I. Introduction

II. Banded Radiation

III. Continuous Radiation

IV. The Calculation of Radiative Transfer

V. Experimental Results

VI. Conclusions

List of Symbols

References

IX Effects of Electric Fields on Flames

I. Introduction

II. Historical Review

III. The Nature of the Flame-Electric Field Interaction

IV. Ionic Wind

V. Origins of Ions and Kinetic Mechanisms

VI. Engineering Applications

VII. Conclusions

List of Symbols

References

X Magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) and Electrogasdynamics (EGD) of Combustion Systems

I. Introduction

II. Magnetohydrodynamics of Combustion Systems

III. Electrogasdynamics of Combustion Systems

List of Symbols

References

XI Combustion Aspects of MHD Power Generation

I. Introduction

II. Conditions of Operation

III. Combustion Chambers of Experimental MHD Facilities

IV. Combustion Chambers for Liquid and Gaseous Fuels for Prototype Plants

V. Solid Fuel Combustion Chambers

VI. Status of the MHD Combustion Problem

References

XII Temperature Measurements and Gas Analysis in Flames and Plasmas Using Spectroscopic Methods

I. Introduction

II. Spectroscopic Methods of Gas Analysis

III. Spectroscopic Methods of Temperature Measurement

References

XIII Furnace Analysis: A Comparative Study

I. Introduction

II. Theory (Summary)

III. Principal Performance Curves

IV. Supplementary Relations

V. Discussion and Conclusions

References

XIV An Introduction to Stirred Reactor Theory Applied to Design of Combustion Chambers

I. Introduction

II. Elements of the Stirred Reactor Analysis

III. Elementary Applications to Combustion Chambers

IV. A Qualitative Outline of the Mixing Problem

V. Conclusions

List of Symbols

References

XV Recent Research and Development in Residential Oil Burners

I. Introduction

II. Trends in High-Pressure, Gun-Type Burners

III. Developments in Other Types of Burners

IV. Other Considerations in Burner Development

V. Expected Future Developments in Small Burners

References

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
470
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323149143

Howard Palmer

