Combustion Technology: Some Modern Developments
1st Edition
Description
Combustion Technology: Some Modern Developments reviews modern developments in combustion technology, with emphasis on furnace flames. Topics covered range from equilibria and chemical kinetics in flames to corrosion and deposits in combustion systems, along with combustion aerodynamics and noise. Heat transfer from non-luminous flames in furnaces is also investigated.
Comprised of 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of some aspects of the chemistry of flames, followed by a discussion on the problem of corrosion and deposits. Subsequent chapters focus on aerodynamics and heat transfer in combustors, together with combustion noise and the application of aerodynamic principles to flame stabilization in high-speed flow; radiative heat transfer in combustion chambers; electrical properties of flames; flame-field interactions and their practical applications; generation of electricity by magnetohydrodynamic methods; and practical aspects of magnetohydrodynamic power generation. The book also assesses the influence of stirred reactor theory on design principles for high-performance combustion chambers and concludes with a summary of developments in the design and utilization of oil burners.
This monograph should be of interest to engineers and combustion technologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
I Equilibria and Chemical Kinetics in Flames
I. Combustion Equilibrium
II. Chemical Kinetics and Combustion
III. Some Recent Developments Related to Combustion Kinetics
IV. On a New Area of Combustion Engineering
References
II Corrosion and Deposits in Combustion Systems
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence of Inorganic Matter in Fuels
III. Melting Characteristics of Fuel Ash
IV. External Corrosion
V. Formation of Deposits
VI. Corrosion Control Methods
VII. Ultrahigh-Temperature Combustion
References
III Combustion Aerodynamics
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Measurement of Turbulence Characteristics
IV. Flames in Rotating Flows
V. Future Trends
List of Symbols
References
IV Flame Stabilization in High Velocity Flow
I. Inviscid Compressible Flow Equations
II. Heat Addition to an Ideal Gas
III. Heat Addition to a Real Gas
IV. Turbulence
V. Combustor Design
VI. Stirred Reactor Theory
List of Symbols
References
V Combustion Noise: Problems and Potentials
I. Introduction
II. Conditions for Driving
III. Acoustic Pressure and Velocity Patterns
IV. Suppression of Pulsations and Oscillations
V. Combustion Roar
VI. Uses of Pulse Combustion
References
VI Heat Transfer from Nonluminous Flames in Furnaces
I. Theoretical Background
II. Total Emissivity and Absorptivity Data
III. Spectral Emissivity Measurements
IV. Collision Broadening
V. Radiation along a Nonisothermal Path
List of Symbols
References
VII Radiative Exchange in Combustion Chambers
I. Mean Beam Lengths
II. Approximate Allowance for Gray Walls
III. The Long Chamber
IV. The Well-Stirred Furnace
V. Effective Radiating Temperature
VI. Allowance for Wall Losses
VII. Allowance for Gas Temperature Gradients
VIII. Allowance for Concentration Distributions
IX. Comparison of Theory and Experiment
List of Symbols
References
VIII Radiation from Flames in Furnaces
I. Introduction
II. Banded Radiation
III. Continuous Radiation
IV. The Calculation of Radiative Transfer
V. Experimental Results
VI. Conclusions
List of Symbols
References
IX Effects of Electric Fields on Flames
I. Introduction
II. Historical Review
III. The Nature of the Flame-Electric Field Interaction
IV. Ionic Wind
V. Origins of Ions and Kinetic Mechanisms
VI. Engineering Applications
VII. Conclusions
List of Symbols
References
X Magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) and Electrogasdynamics (EGD) of Combustion Systems
I. Introduction
II. Magnetohydrodynamics of Combustion Systems
III. Electrogasdynamics of Combustion Systems
List of Symbols
References
XI Combustion Aspects of MHD Power Generation
I. Introduction
II. Conditions of Operation
III. Combustion Chambers of Experimental MHD Facilities
IV. Combustion Chambers for Liquid and Gaseous Fuels for Prototype Plants
V. Solid Fuel Combustion Chambers
VI. Status of the MHD Combustion Problem
References
XII Temperature Measurements and Gas Analysis in Flames and Plasmas Using Spectroscopic Methods
I. Introduction
II. Spectroscopic Methods of Gas Analysis
III. Spectroscopic Methods of Temperature Measurement
References
XIII Furnace Analysis: A Comparative Study
I. Introduction
II. Theory (Summary)
III. Principal Performance Curves
IV. Supplementary Relations
V. Discussion and Conclusions
References
XIV An Introduction to Stirred Reactor Theory Applied to Design of Combustion Chambers
I. Introduction
II. Elements of the Stirred Reactor Analysis
III. Elementary Applications to Combustion Chambers
IV. A Qualitative Outline of the Mixing Problem
V. Conclusions
List of Symbols
References
XV Recent Research and Development in Residential Oil Burners
I. Introduction
II. Trends in High-Pressure, Gun-Type Burners
III. Developments in Other Types of Burners
IV. Other Considerations in Burner Development
V. Expected Future Developments in Small Burners
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149143