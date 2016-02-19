Combustion Technology: Some Modern Developments reviews modern developments in combustion technology, with emphasis on furnace flames. Topics covered range from equilibria and chemical kinetics in flames to corrosion and deposits in combustion systems, along with combustion aerodynamics and noise. Heat transfer from non-luminous flames in furnaces is also investigated.

Comprised of 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of some aspects of the chemistry of flames, followed by a discussion on the problem of corrosion and deposits. Subsequent chapters focus on aerodynamics and heat transfer in combustors, together with combustion noise and the application of aerodynamic principles to flame stabilization in high-speed flow; radiative heat transfer in combustion chambers; electrical properties of flames; flame-field interactions and their practical applications; generation of electricity by magnetohydrodynamic methods; and practical aspects of magnetohydrodynamic power generation. The book also assesses the influence of stirred reactor theory on design principles for high-performance combustion chambers and concludes with a summary of developments in the design and utilization of oil burners.

This monograph should be of interest to engineers and combustion technologists.