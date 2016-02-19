Combustion of Liquid Fuel Sprays - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408041133, 9781483101583

Combustion of Liquid Fuel Sprays

1st Edition

Authors: Alan Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483101583
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st March 1990
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Combustion of Liquid Fuel Sprays outlines the fundamentals of the combustion of sprays in a unified way which may be applied to any technological application.

The book begins with a discussion of the general nature of spray combustion, the sources of liquid fuels used in spray combustion, biomass sources of liquid fuels, and the nature and properties of fuel oils. Subsequent chapters focus on the properties of sprays, the atomization of liquid fuels, and the theoretical modeling of the behavior of a spray flame in a combustion chamber. The nature and control of pollutants from spray combustion, the formation of deposits in oil-fired systems, and the combustion of sprays in furnaces and engines are elucidated as well.

The text is intended for students undertaking courses or research in fuel, combustion, and energy studies.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Spray Combustion as a Source of Energy

1.1 The General Nature of Spray Combustion

1.2 Sources of Liquid Fuels Used in Spray Combustion

1.3 Biomass Sources of Liquid Fuels

1.4 The Nature and Properties of Fuel Oils

Chapter 2 The Properties of Sprays

2.1 Experimental Methods for Determining Droplet Size Distributions

2.2 Measurements of Droplet Velocity and Direction

2.3 Determination of the Spatial Distribution of Droplets Produced by an Atomiser

2.4 Laser Sheet Techniques

2.5 Mathematical Representation of Droplet Sizes

2.6 Mathematical Representation of Mean Droplet Diameters

Chapter 3 The Atomisation of Liquid Fuels

3.1 The Process of Atomisation

3.2 Pressure Jet Atomisers

3.3 Twin-Fluid Atomisers

3.4 Assisted Pressure Jet Atomisers (Air Assisted Atomisers)

3.5 Rotary Atomisers

3.6 Impinging Jet Atomisers

3.7 Ultrasonic Atomisers

3.8 Vibrating Orifice Aerosol Generator

3.9 Oxy-Oil Atomisers

Chapter 4 The Combustion of Droplets of Liquid Fuels

4.1 The Nature of Single Droplet Combustion

4.2 Studies of the Rate of Combustion of Volatile Droplets

4.3 Theoretical Models of the Combustion of Volatile Droplets

4.4 The Combustion of Industrial Fuel Oils

4.5 Combustion of Droplets of Monopropellants

4.6 The Combustion of Moving Droplets

4.7 Ignition of Droplets

Chater 5 Spray Combustion

5.1 Spray Combustion in One-Dimensional Systems

5.2 Combustion in Rocket Combustion Chambers

5.3 Combustion in Laminar Flames of Sprays and Mists

5.4 Limits of Inflammability

5.5 Combustion of Sprays in Stirred Reactors

Chapter 6 The Nature and Control of Pollutants from

6.1 Spray Combustion

6.2 The Formation and Control of Particulate Materials

6.3 The Formation of Carbon Monoxide

6.4 Pollutants Originating from Sulphur Present in Liquid Fuels

6.4 The Formation and Control of Oxides of Nitrogen

Chapter 7 The Combustion of Two-Phase Fuels

7.1 The Combustion of Coal-Water Slurries

7.2 Bitumen-Water Slurry Fuels

7.3 Other Fuel-Water Slurry Fuels

7.4 Coal-Oil Mixtures

Chapter 8 Deposits from Oil Fired Systems

8.1 The Formation of Inorganic Deposits

8.2 Inorganic Deposits from Liquid Fuels Containing Coal

8.3 Carbon Deposits in Oil-Fired Furnaces

8.4 Carbon Deposits in Diesel Engines

Chapter 9 Theoretical Modelling of Spray Combustion

9.1 Basic Conservation Equation for Gas Phase Motion

9.2 The Spray Model

9.3 Solution of the Equations

9.4 Applications of Spray Combustion Modelling

Chapter 10 Combustion of Sprays in Furnaces

10.1 General Features of Industrial Oil Burners

10.2 Aerodjmamic Features of Spray Flames in Stationary Combustion Units

10.3 High Intensity Combustors

10.4 Furnace Applications

10.5 Boiler Applications and Process Heating

Chapter 11 Combustion of Sprays in Engines

11.1 Compression Ignition Engines

11.2 Gas Turbines

11.3 Liquid-Propellant Rockets

References

Appendices

Appendix 1 Table of Energy and Power Equivalents

Appendix 2 Interconversion of Viscosity Readings

Appendix 3 Gamma Functions

Appendix 4 Values of Equilibrium Constants

Appendix 5 Combustion Calculations for Fuel Oil

Appendix 6 Flame Temperature Calculations

Index

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483101583

About the Author

Alan Williams

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.