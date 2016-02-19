Combustion of Liquid Fuel Sprays
1st Edition
Combustion of Liquid Fuel Sprays outlines the fundamentals of the combustion of sprays in a unified way which may be applied to any technological application.
The book begins with a discussion of the general nature of spray combustion, the sources of liquid fuels used in spray combustion, biomass sources of liquid fuels, and the nature and properties of fuel oils. Subsequent chapters focus on the properties of sprays, the atomization of liquid fuels, and the theoretical modeling of the behavior of a spray flame in a combustion chamber. The nature and control of pollutants from spray combustion, the formation of deposits in oil-fired systems, and the combustion of sprays in furnaces and engines are elucidated as well.
The text is intended for students undertaking courses or research in fuel, combustion, and energy studies.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Spray Combustion as a Source of Energy
1.1 The General Nature of Spray Combustion
1.2 Sources of Liquid Fuels Used in Spray Combustion
1.3 Biomass Sources of Liquid Fuels
1.4 The Nature and Properties of Fuel Oils
Chapter 2 The Properties of Sprays
2.1 Experimental Methods for Determining Droplet Size Distributions
2.2 Measurements of Droplet Velocity and Direction
2.3 Determination of the Spatial Distribution of Droplets Produced by an Atomiser
2.4 Laser Sheet Techniques
2.5 Mathematical Representation of Droplet Sizes
2.6 Mathematical Representation of Mean Droplet Diameters
Chapter 3 The Atomisation of Liquid Fuels
3.1 The Process of Atomisation
3.2 Pressure Jet Atomisers
3.3 Twin-Fluid Atomisers
3.4 Assisted Pressure Jet Atomisers (Air Assisted Atomisers)
3.5 Rotary Atomisers
3.6 Impinging Jet Atomisers
3.7 Ultrasonic Atomisers
3.8 Vibrating Orifice Aerosol Generator
3.9 Oxy-Oil Atomisers
Chapter 4 The Combustion of Droplets of Liquid Fuels
4.1 The Nature of Single Droplet Combustion
4.2 Studies of the Rate of Combustion of Volatile Droplets
4.3 Theoretical Models of the Combustion of Volatile Droplets
4.4 The Combustion of Industrial Fuel Oils
4.5 Combustion of Droplets of Monopropellants
4.6 The Combustion of Moving Droplets
4.7 Ignition of Droplets
Chater 5 Spray Combustion
5.1 Spray Combustion in One-Dimensional Systems
5.2 Combustion in Rocket Combustion Chambers
5.3 Combustion in Laminar Flames of Sprays and Mists
5.4 Limits of Inflammability
5.5 Combustion of Sprays in Stirred Reactors
Chapter 6 The Nature and Control of Pollutants from
6.1 Spray Combustion
6.2 The Formation and Control of Particulate Materials
6.3 The Formation of Carbon Monoxide
6.4 Pollutants Originating from Sulphur Present in Liquid Fuels
6.4 The Formation and Control of Oxides of Nitrogen
Chapter 7 The Combustion of Two-Phase Fuels
7.1 The Combustion of Coal-Water Slurries
7.2 Bitumen-Water Slurry Fuels
7.3 Other Fuel-Water Slurry Fuels
7.4 Coal-Oil Mixtures
Chapter 8 Deposits from Oil Fired Systems
8.1 The Formation of Inorganic Deposits
8.2 Inorganic Deposits from Liquid Fuels Containing Coal
8.3 Carbon Deposits in Oil-Fired Furnaces
8.4 Carbon Deposits in Diesel Engines
Chapter 9 Theoretical Modelling of Spray Combustion
9.1 Basic Conservation Equation for Gas Phase Motion
9.2 The Spray Model
9.3 Solution of the Equations
9.4 Applications of Spray Combustion Modelling
Chapter 10 Combustion of Sprays in Furnaces
10.1 General Features of Industrial Oil Burners
10.2 Aerodjmamic Features of Spray Flames in Stationary Combustion Units
10.3 High Intensity Combustors
10.4 Furnace Applications
10.5 Boiler Applications and Process Heating
Chapter 11 Combustion of Sprays in Engines
11.1 Compression Ignition Engines
11.2 Gas Turbines
11.3 Liquid-Propellant Rockets
References
Appendices
Appendix 1 Table of Energy and Power Equivalents
Appendix 2 Interconversion of Viscosity Readings
Appendix 3 Gamma Functions
Appendix 4 Values of Equilibrium Constants
Appendix 5 Combustion Calculations for Fuel Oil
Appendix 6 Flame Temperature Calculations
Index
