Combustion of Liquid Fuel Sprays outlines the fundamentals of the combustion of sprays in a unified way which may be applied to any technological application.

The book begins with a discussion of the general nature of spray combustion, the sources of liquid fuels used in spray combustion, biomass sources of liquid fuels, and the nature and properties of fuel oils. Subsequent chapters focus on the properties of sprays, the atomization of liquid fuels, and the theoretical modeling of the behavior of a spray flame in a combustion chamber. The nature and control of pollutants from spray combustion, the formation of deposits in oil-fired systems, and the combustion of sprays in furnaces and engines are elucidated as well.

The text is intended for students undertaking courses or research in fuel, combustion, and energy studies.