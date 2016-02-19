Combustion, Flames and Explosions of Gases
2nd Edition
Description
Combustion, Flames, and Explosions of Gases, Second Edition focuses on the processes, methodologies, and reactions involved in combustion phenomena.
The publication first offers information on theoretical foundations, reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, and reaction between carbon monoxide and oxygen. Discussions focus on the fundamentals of reaction kinetics, elementary and complex reactions in gases, thermal reaction, and combined hydrogen-carbon monoxide-oxygen reaction. The text then elaborates on the reaction between hydrocarbons and oxygen and combustion waves in laminar flow.
The manuscript tackles combustion waves in turbulent flow and air entrainment and burning of jets of fuel gases. Topics include effect of turbulence spectrum and turbulent wrinkling on combustion wave propagation; ignition of high-velocity streams by hot solid bodies; burners with primary air entrainment; and description of jet flames. The book then takes a look at detonation waves in gases; emission spectra, ionization, and electric-field effects in flames; and methods of flame photography and pressure recording.
The publication is a valuable reference for readers interested in combustion phenomena.
Table of Contents
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
List of Principal Symbols
Part I. Chemistry and Kinetics of the Reactions Between Gaseous Fuels and Oxidants
Chapter I. Theoretical Foundations
1. Elementary and Complex Reactions in Gases
2. Some Fundamentals of Reaction Kinetics
3. The Steady-State Reaction Rate. Branched-Chain and Thermal Explosion Limits
4. Chain Initiation and Chain Breaking at the Wall
5. Chain Initiation in the Volume and Chain Breaking at the Wall
Chapter II. The Reaction Between Hydrogen and Oxygen
1. The Thermal Reaction
2. Sensitization and Inhibition of the Thermal Reaction by Additives
Chapter III. The Reaction Between Carbon Monoxide and Oxygen
1. The Explosion Peninsula
2. The Water-Catalyzed Reaction
3. The Combined Hydrogen-Carbon Monoxide-Oxygen Reaction
4. Sensitization and Inhibition by Additives
Chapter IV. The Reaction Between Hydrocarbons and Oxygen
1. Methane and Formaldehyde
2. Ethane, Acetaldehyde, Ethylene, and Acetylene
3. Propane and Propylene
4. Cool Flames and Two-Stage Ignition
5. Discussion of Mechanism of Hydrocarbon Oxidation
6. Engine Knock
Part II Flame Propagation
Chapter V. Combustion Waves in Laminar Flow
1. Introduction
2. The Adiabatic Plane Combustion Wave
3. General Description of Heat Sink and Flow Effects
4. Principle of Stabilization of Combustion Waves in Laminar Streams
5. Quenching of Combustion Waves in Divergent Propagation
6. Measurements of Limits of Flame Stabilization and Quenching
7. Structure of Laminar Burner Flames
8. Development of a Flame in a Laminar Flow Field from an Ignition Source
9. Laminar Flame Propagation in Tubes
10. Observations on Flames in Tubes; Effect of Vibrations and Gravity
11. Wrinkling and Disruption of Combustion Waves by Diffusional Stratification of Fuel-Oxidant Mixtures
12. Limits of Inflammability
13. Ignition by Electric Sparks
14. Ignition by Other Sources
15. Combustion Waves in Closed Vessels
16. Determination of Burning Velocity
Chapter VI. Combustion Waves in Turbulent Flow
1. Description of Turbulent Burner Flames
2. Concepts of Turbulent Flow
3. Turbulent Burning Velocity
4. Effect of Turbulence Spectrum and Turbulent Wrinkling on Combustion Wave Propagation
5. Flame Stabilization in High-Velocity Flow by Pilot Flames
6. Flame Stabilization by Bluff Bodies
7. Ignition of High-Velocity Streams by Hot Solid Bodies
Chapter VII. Air Entrainment and Burning of Jets of Fuel Gases
1. Description of Jet Flames
2. Theory of Laminar Jet Flames
3. Theory of Turbulent Jet Flames
4. Burners with Primary Air Entrainment
Chapter VIII. Detonation Waves in Gases
1. Introductory Remarks
2. Theory of Shock and Detonation Waves
3. The Calculation of Detonation Velocity and Comparison with Experiment
4. Measurements of Detonation Velocity; Limits of Detonability; Pulsating and Spinning Detonations
5. Transition from Flame to Detonation
Chapter IX. Emission Spectra, Ionization, and Electric-Field Effects in Flames
1. Flame Spectra
2. Ions and Electric-Field Effects
Chapter X. Methods of Flame Photography and Pressure Recording
1. Flame Photography
2. Measurement of Pressure Rise in Closed Vessel
Part III. State of the Burned Gas
Chapter XI. Temperature, Pressure, and Volume of the Burned Gas
1. Thermodynamic Functions of Gases from Band Spectroscopy
2. Adiabatic Explosions in Closed Vessels
3. Adiabatic Flames at Constant Pressure
Chapter XII. Temperature and Radiation of the Burned Gas
1. Characteristics of Thermal Radiation
2. Experimental Investigations of Radiation from Flames
3. Measurement of Temperature of Stationary Nonluminous Flames
4. Measurement of Temperature and Emissivity of Soot-Forming Flames
Part IV. Problems in Technical Combustion Processes
Chapter XIII. Industrial Heating
Chapter XIV. Internal Combustion Engines
1. Engine Cycles
2. Combustion Process in the Otto Engine
3. Combustion Process in the Diesel Engine
4. Combustion in Jet Engines
5. Combustion of Liquid Propellants in Rockets
Appendix A—Data for Thermochemical Calculations
Table 1. Energy Content of Gases
Table 2. Equilibrium Constants of Various Reactions and Energies of Reaction at Absolute Zero
Table 3. Heats of Combustion
Table 4. Heats of Reaction for Hydrogen Peroxide
Table 5. Heats of Decomposition of Gaseous Aldehydes, Ketones, and Acids
Appendix B—Limits of Inflammability
Table 1. Limits of Inflammability of Gases and Vapors with Air
Table 2. Limits of Inflammability of Gases and Vapors with Oxygen
Limits of Inflammability in Air Diluted with Various Inert Gases
Table 3. Maximum safe Percentage of Oxygen in Mixtures of Combustibles with Air and C02 or N2 (room temperature and 1 atmosphere pressure)
Lower Limits of Inflammability of Solvent Mixtures with Air
Table 4. Inflammability of Vapors of Mixtures of Ethyl Acetate, Ethyl Alcohol, and Toluene
Limits of Inflammability of Gases at High Pressures
Limits of Inflammability of Gases at Reduced Pressures
Extinction of Gasoline-Air Flames by Halogenated and Inert Gases
Appendix C—Flame Temperatures
Table 1. Flame Temperatures
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258393
About the Author
Bernard Lewis
Affiliations and Expertise
Combustion and Explosives Research, Inc., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania