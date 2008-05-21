Combustion Engineering Issues for Solid Fuel Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123736116, 9780080558059

Combustion Engineering Issues for Solid Fuel Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Bruce Miller David Tillman
eBook ISBN: 9780080558059
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123736116
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st May 2008
Page Count: 528
Description

Design, construct and utilize fuel systems using this comprehensive reference work. Combustion Engineering Issues for Solid Fuel Systems combines modeling, policy/regulation and fuel properties with cutting edge breakthroughs in solid fuel combustion for electricity generation and industrial applications. This book moves beyond theory to provide readers with real-life experiences and tips for addressing the various technical, operational and regulatory issues that are associated with the use of fuels. With the latest information on CFD modeling and emission control technologies, Combustion Engineering Issues for Solid Fuel Systems is the book practicing engineers as well as managers and policy makers have been waiting for.

Key Features

  • Provides the latest information on CFD modeling and emission control technologies
  • Comprehensive coverage of combustion systems and fuel types
  • Addresses policy and regulatory concerns at a technical level
  • Tackles various technical and operational issues

Readership

Practicing engineers; Professional personnel including managers, directors, project monitors, policy makers and regulators; undergraduate and graduate students.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Coal Characteristics; Characteristics of Alternative Fuels; Characteristics and Behavior of Inorganic Constituents; Fuel Blending for Combustion Management; Fuel Preparation; Conventional Firing Systems; Fluidized-Bed Firing Systems; Post-Combustion Emissions Control; Some Computer Applications for Combustion Engineering with Solid Fuels; Gasification; Policy Considerations for Combustion Engineering

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080558059
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123736116

About the Author

Bruce Miller

Mr. Miller (B.S. and M.S. Chemical Engineering) has more than 30 years’ experience in energy research and development, combustion systems, fuels characterization, preparation and handling, hardware development and testing, and emissions characterization and control. He has been PI or co-PI of over $44 M in sponsored research. He is the author of four books published by Elsevier

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, The Energy Institute, The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA

David Tillman

Affiliations and Expertise

Easton, USA

Ratings and Reviews

