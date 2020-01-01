Combustion Emissions: Formation, Reaction and Removal of Trace Metals in Combustion Products presents the latest scientific knowledge of the combustion field with a particular focus on the behavior of elements in this high temperature method of energy generation. Dr. Schofield describes methods of control and establishes a solid base of understanding for future research, which increases productivity for energy researchers in combustion. Encyclopedic in style and consistent in format, each chapter systematically presents a complete analysis of the combustion behavior of each element and guides the reader in resolving specific problems safely and successfully. This includes source levels in fuels and fuel usage, emission and pollutant release into the environment and environmental effects, condensed phase nature and gas phase chemistry, expected behavior and examples from real cases.

Societal impacts and environmental concerns are considered throughout, highlighting sustainability aspects across a diverse range of applications such as within power plants, automobiles and propulsion. The inclusion of dynamic data will benefit engineers and scientists connected to high-temperature chemical systems crossing all technical areas from energy systems.