Combustion Emissions
1st Edition
Formation, Reaction and Removal of Trace Metals in Combustion Products
Description
Combustion Emissions: Formation, Reaction and Removal of Trace Metals in Combustion Products presents the latest scientific knowledge of the combustion field with a particular focus on the behavior of elements in this high temperature method of energy generation. Dr. Schofield describes methods of control and establishes a solid base of understanding for future research, which increases productivity for energy researchers in combustion. Encyclopedic in style and consistent in format, each chapter systematically presents a complete analysis of the combustion behavior of each element and guides the reader in resolving specific problems safely and successfully. This includes source levels in fuels and fuel usage, emission and pollutant release into the environment and environmental effects, condensed phase nature and gas phase chemistry, expected behavior and examples from real cases.
Societal impacts and environmental concerns are considered throughout, highlighting sustainability aspects across a diverse range of applications such as within power plants, automobiles and propulsion. The inclusion of dynamic data will benefit engineers and scientists connected to high-temperature chemical systems crossing all technical areas from energy systems.
Key Features
- Presents the latest research in a very systematic way, and indicates the most plausible approaches for resolving specific energy problems
- Includes methods of control and establishes a base of understanding for future research in energy systems
- Analyses the individual behavior of 34 elements in turn, considering their chemistry, nature and environmental impacts in combustion.
Readership
Engineers working in energy and combustion, scientists in high-temperature energy settings, those concerned with environmental pollution and waste disposal, researchers of alternative fuels for energy
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Recent concepts
3. The generalities that now are apparent
4. The importance of temperature, interaction time and heterogeneous collision frequency constraints: fuel-rich or -lean differences
5. The nature of flame gases free of non-metallic content
6. The role of particles, ash or surfaces
7. Trace species reported combustion behavior and the chemistry within the modern framework of understanding:
7.1. Alkalis
7.2. Aluminum
7.3. Antimony
7.4. Arsenic
7.5. Barium
7.6. Beryllium
7.7. Bismuth
7.8. Boron
7.9. Cadmium
7.10. Calcium
7.11. Chromium
7.12. Cobalt
7.13. Copper
7.14. Iron
7.15. Lead
7.16. Magnesium
7.17. Manganese
7.18. Mercury
7.19. Molybdenum (Tungsten)
7.20. Nickel
7.21. Phosphorus
7.22. Scandium
7.23. Selenium
7.24. Silver
7.25. Strontium
7.26. Thallium
7.27. Tin (Germanium)
7.28. Titanium
7.29. Uranium
7.30. Vanadium
7.3.1 Yttrium
7.32. Zinc
7.33. Zirconium
8. Summary and conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191262
About the Author
Keith Schofield
Professor Emeritus, University of California Santa Barbara Dr. Keith Schofield is President/CEO of ChemData Research Corporation and Emeritus Research Professor at the Materials Research Laboratory, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA. He is currently developing and supplying the technology for a new, low cost method, to control mercury emissions from coal combustors. Before taking up this position in 2009, Dr. Schofield was a Research professor at the University of California studying the combustion chemistry of traces of mercury and other trace metals that exist in fuel emissions. He is the CEO of ChemData Research and is a member of The Combustion Institute. He received his PhD in Physical Chemistry, and studied for his BA, from Cambridge University, United Kingdom.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of California Santa Barbara, CA, USA