Combustion Ash Residue Management
2nd Edition
An Engineering Perspective
Description
Combustion Ash and Residue Management assists owners and operators of Coal-fired and Resource Recovery Power Plants. By applying the principles and reviewing the case studies examples described within this book, accidents and upsets can be avoided and regulatory permitting can be achieved – reducing costs.
This unique book is an essential reference for anybody responsible for disposal or utilization of combustion residues. It reflects over 30 years of engineering practice, applying the principles of concrete chemistry and civil engineering/soil mechanics as confirmed by field data. Dr. Richard Goodwin assesses the composition and environmental impact of combustion residues, and provides not only best practices for safe disposal, but also a blueprint for effective reuse, including applications like structural fill, grout, and capping material.
Case studies and cost information for ash disposal options are included, in addition to the lessons learned by high-profile failures, such as the TVA Kingston fossil plant coal fly ash slurry spill in 2008. It also applies engineering principles to discuss how to avoid future upsets, including better operator training and monitoring methods.
Key Features
- A comprehensive update to reflect changes in legislation and practice, including new material on the safe disposal or beneficial use of coal ash
- A straightforward engineering approach, providing practical guidance and field data
- Written by an established expert in the field
Readership
Professionals, particularly engineers, with a responsibility for utilization and/or disposal of combustion residues from Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Energy Plants
Table of Contents
Dedication
About the Author
Preface
Management Considerations: Coal and Incinerator Combustor Residue
Commentary
References
Notice
Chapter 1. Fundamental Concepts
Abstract
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Types of Ashes
1.3 Effect of Air Pollution Control upon Residue Generation Rates
1.4 In-Plant Ash Handling
References
Further Reading
Chapter 2. Governmental Regulations
Abstract
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Prior Proposed Legislation
2.3 Current Federal Regulation of Municipal Waste Combustion Residues
2.4 State Regulation of Municipal Waste Combustion Residues
2.5 State Regulation of Coal Combustion Residues
2.6 Regulatory Prospect for Beneficial Use
References
Chapter 3. Regulatory Testing
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Regulatory Heavy Metal Laboratory Leachate Test Results (Older Systems)
3.3 Pozzolanic Characteristic Analogies—Chemical Composition
3.4 Pozzolanic Effect—Operating Results
3.5 Sample Preparation Reflecting Inherent Pozzolanic Behavior
References
Chapter 4. Disposal Considerations
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Optimal Disposal Site Management for MWC Residues
4.3 Compaction Reduces Ash Disposal Requirements
4.4 Attaining Liner-like Permeabilities
4.5 Heavy Metal Reduction due to Pozzolanic Encapsulation
4.6 Field Monitoring
4.7 Increased Strength and Reduced Heavy Metal Lab Leachate
References
Chapter 5. Operating Disposal Project Results
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Site Description
5.3 Upset Incident
5.4 Tennessee Valley Authority Coal Combustion Residue Dike Failure
5.5 TVA Implemented Least Cost Retrofit to Dike—Leading to Its Ultimate Failure
5.6 Media and Public Furor
5.7 Implications—More Stringent Regulatory Control
5.8 Discussion
References
Further Reading
Chapter 6. Utilization Methodology—MWC Residues
Abstract
6.1 Introduction
6.2 General Economics—Disposal vs Beneficial Use
6.3 General Utilization Approach
6.4 Analogous Chemical Comparison
6.5 Prioritization of Potential Utilization Modes
6.6 Specific Utilization Modes
6.7 By-product Utilization Concept—Economics
6.8 Implementation of MWC Ash Beneficial Use
References
Further Reading
Chapter 7. Combustion Residue Reuse Concepts and Projects
Abstract
7.1 Using Power Plant Waste to Solve Their Disposal Problems
7.2 Physical Properties of FGD Residue and Fly Ash—Retrofitting Surface Impoundments as Grout to Strengthen Dike Walls
7.3 Residue Management—Placement—Landfill Methodology
7.4 Demonstration Program—Landfill and Surface Impoundment Embankments
7.5 Beneficial Use of Combustion Residue Enhances Siting of Power Plants
7.6 Beneficial Use of Dredged Solids—Structural Fill Brownfields
7.7 Beneficial Use of Combustion Residue—Mine Reclamation
Further Reading
Chapter 8. Coal Combustion Residue Disposal Options
Abstract
8.1 Preface—Engineering Approach
8.2 Composition—Pozzolanic Chemistry
8.3 Blending of FGD Residue with Fly Ash—Use as Liner and Embankment
8.4 Geotechnical Properties
8.5 Physical Properties of FGD Residue and Fly Ash—Retrofitting Surface Impoundments
8.6 Fly Ash and FGD Residue Blend—Particle Size—Suitable for Grouting Retrofit
8.7 Residue Management—Placement—Landfill Methodology
8.8 Demonstration Program—Landfill and Surface Impoundment Embankments
8.9 Staff Training
8.10 Discussion
References
Further Reading
Chapter 9. Lessons and Outlook
Abstract
9.1 Preface—Settling Coal Ash Controversy
9.2 Good Engineering Practice Could Have Avoided the Tennessee Valley Authority Incident
9.3 Retrofit Costs
9.4 Regulatory Agencies Should Emphasize Sound Engineering Practice
9.5 Economic Summary Comments
References
Further Reading
Index
Richard W. Goodwin
Richard W. Goodwin
Affiliations and Expertise
Environmental Consulting Engineer