Combining C-C ?-Bonds
1st Edition
Volume 5
Description
The guiding principle underlying the subject matter specifically compiled in Volume 5 has been to make available to the organic chemical community a sourcebook comprehensively covering all the important &pgr;-bond-dependent transformations. Thermal, photochemical, and metal-catalyzed cycloadditions of every major type are expertly detailed by the most knowledgeable researchers in these areas. The synthetically useful electrocyclic and sigmatropic processes where alkenic centers are intimately involved in the structural change are similarly canvassed in compact detail. With added attention given to ene reactions, small-ring rearrangements, and related transition metal-associated reactions, coverage has been achieved of the full range of organic transformations directly involving the rebonding of alkenic centers. As a consequence, this volume should serve as the comprehensive sourcebook of the field for the next decade and beyond.
Table of Contents
Selected contents: Ene Reactions. Ene reactions with alkenes as enophiles. Metallo-ene reactions. [2 + 2] Cycloadditions. Thermal cyclobutane ring formation. Formation of four-membered heterocycles. Di-&pgr;-methane photoisomerizations. Oxa-di-&pgr;-methane photoisomerizations. [3 + 2] Cycloadditions. Thermal cycloadditions. Transition metal mediated cycloadditions. [4 + 2] Cycloadditions. Intermolecular Diels-Alder reactions. Retrograde Diels-Alder reactions. Higher-Order Cycloadditions. [4 + 3] cycloadditions. [4 + 4] and [6 + 4] cycloadditions. [3 + 2] and [5 + 2] arene-alkene photocyloadditions. Electrocyclic Processes. Cyclobutene ring opening reactions. 1,3-cyclohexadiene formation reactions. Nazarov and related cationic cyclizations. Sigmatropic Processes. Cope, oxy-cope and anionic oxy-cope rearrangements. Claisen rearrangements. Consecutive rearrangements. Small-Ring Rearrangements. Rearrangements of vinylcyclopropanes and related systems. Charge-accelerated rearrangements. Other Transition Metal Associated Reactions. The Pauson-Khand reaction. Metal-carbene cycloadditions. Metal-catalyzed cycloaddition of small ring compounds. Author index. Subject index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1991
- Published:
- 20th January 1992
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080912486
About the Editor
L.A. Paquette
Affiliations and Expertise
Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA