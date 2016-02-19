Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Seminar Organized by the Committee on Electric Power of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany, 6-9 November 1978
Description
Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat contains the proceedings of a seminar organized by the Committee on Electric Power of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, held in Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany in November 1978. The book highlights the sharing of information on the economic and social aspects of efficient energy and heat production technologies. Contributors from different countries present papers discussing various topics on electric power and heat production such as energy policies to save energy; combined production of heat and electricity and district heating for energy conservation and oil substitution; technical and economic aspects of the combined production of electric power and heat; and the institutional, financial, and methodical problems of energy production. Policy makers, engineers, politicians, scientists, and political leaders will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Conclusions
Recommendations
List of Contributors
Topic I Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat as the Instrument of an Energy Policy Aimed at Saving Energy
Summaries
Combined Production - Combined Consumption
District Heating and Combined Production of Heat and Electricity as Tools for Energy Conservation and Substitution for Oil in Member Countries of the International Energy Agency
Heat Supply from Large Generating Units for District Heating Purposes
Energy Saving with Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat: A Question of Proper Use of the Heat
Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat and Energy Saving
District Heating in Sweden: 1972/73 to 1976/77
Combined Production of Heat and Electric Power in Italy
Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat in Finland
Development of the Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat in Thermal Electric Power Stations in the USSR
Basic Principles for the Establishment of Heat Supply Systems from Atomic Sources of Heat
Prospects for Using Nuclear Energy in Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat
The Possibilities of Supplying Heat from the Electric Power Stations in the French Nuclear Program
Economic Comparison of Nuclear and Conventional District Heating
Experimental Uses of Waste Heat from Electric Power Stations in France
Use of Heat Pumps for the Exploitation of Geothermal Hot Water
Heat Production and Distribution
A Pragmatic Approach to Combined Nuclear Heat and Power Generation
Totem (Total Energy Module): A New Concept for Heat and Electricity Co-Generation
Contribution of Urban Waste to the Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat
Improving the Output of Power Stations Equipped with Condensing and Bypass Turbines for the Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat in the Form of Hot Water
Topic II Technical and Economic Aspects of the Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat
Summaries
Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat in Czechoslovakia
Back-Pressure Power Generation in Swedish Industry
Fully-Automatic Fast Starting Cycling/Peaking Steam Plant for Current and District Heat Generation
Operating Experience with the Harburg Back Pressure Power Station for the Supply of Various Industrial Concerns
Gas Turbines for the Combined Generation of Heat and Electricity as Well as for District Heating
New Possibilities in District Heating with Gas Turbine Driven Heat Pumps of Large Capacity
Aspects of Thermal Distribution
High-Economic-Efficiency Technology Applied to Better Exploiting the Iron and Steel Industry'S Secondary-Energy Resources
District Heating by Use of Peak-Load Gas Turbine Off-Gas
Combined Heat and Power Generation for District Heating Systems Taking the Volkswagenwerk and the Town of Wolfsburg as an Example Including a Comparison with Possible Energy Supply Alternatives
Utilization of Urban Waste in Combined Electric Power and Heat Production Plants
The Czechoslovak Steam Reheater Turbines for Conventional as Well as Nuclear Heat and Power Stations
Integration of Thermal Power Stations into Urban and Industrial Heat Distribution Systems
Combined Production of Heat and Electricity in the Hungarian Public Power Stations
Use of Power Factors in Analyzing Dual-Purpose Steam Cycles
Topic III Heat Transmission
Summaries
Long-Distance Heat Transfer in the CSSR and Draft of the Heat Supply for the Capital City of Praha from the Melnik Power Station
The Three-Pipe-System of the Bewag District Heating
Interdependence of Long-Distance Heating and Urban Heating Power Plants
A Representative Example of District Heating in Mannheim
Results of Studies on the Reliability of Long-Distance Heat-Transmission Systems
Topic IX Land-Use Planning Related to Electric Power and Heat Supply for Urban Enters and Large Industrial Complexes and Ecological Implications of the Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat
Summaries
Oberhausen District Heating System as a Part of an Integrated Energy Supply System
Interconnexion of District Heating Systems for the Integration of Industrial and Power Generation Waste Heat
Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat in Moscow
District Heating Scheme Based on a Nuclear Power Plant for a Group of Semi-Urban Communities in Switzerland
The Supply of Electric Power and Heat to Urban Areas and Large Industrial Complexes in Czechoslovakia
Urban Planning Measures Aimed at Saving Fuel and Energy
General Principles of Combined Heat Power Utilization
Present Status and Future Potentialities of Combined Heat and Power Generation in the Power Stations of the Hungarian Metallurgical Industry
Electric Energy for Meeting Heat Requirements in Housing and Industrial Buildings
Utilization of Low-Grade Heat from Thermal Electricity Production for Heating Large Greenhouse Complexes
Program for Utilizing Waste Heat from Thermal Power Plants in Aquaculture and Agriculture
Possibilities for Economic Insertion of Enel Thermo-Electric Plants in Urban Heating Systems
Topic V Institutional, Financial and Methodological Problems
Summaries
Obstacles to Increased Combined Heat and Power Generation
District Heating and Optimization of Energy Supply Systems in Finnish Communities
Conversion of Condensing Steam Turbines for Combined Heat and Power Production
Arrangement of the Combined Production of Power/Heat in a Supralocal Electric Power Grid System
The Costs for an Individual Measurement and Charging in Dwellings
Total Energy in the United Kingdom - the Grand Illusion?
Optimization of Systems for the Combined Production of Electric Power and Heat
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189598