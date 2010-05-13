Combined Movement Theory
1st Edition
Rational Mobilization and Manipulation of the Vertebral Column
This new title expands on the widely used concept of combined movements and incorporates both grade IV- manipulative thrust techniques and muscle energy / proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation techniques. It is the first to include chapters on cervical artery dysfunction (VBI) and upper cervical instability with clinical chapters on the regional management of spinal dysfunction. The first section discusses the underlying theoretical concepts underpinning combined movements theory and manipulation, with the second section offering a comprehensive manual of tests and treatments for each region of the spine. Revision multiple choice tests are at the ends of the theoretical chapters.
A chapter on home exercise is included along with a DVD of video clips and clinical reasoning form. The book will provide readers with a comprehensive resource to start using combined movements theory immediately and is a real substitute to attending a course on the method. The book is an update, expansion and development of the Manual of Combined Movements published by Brian Edwards.
SECTION 1 COMBINED MOVEMENT THEORY
1 Introduction to Combined Movement Theory
Chris McCarthy
2 Theoretical Basis of Combined Movement Theory
Chris McCarthy and Louise Potter
3 The Theory of Clinical Reasoning In Combined Movement Theory
Roger Kerry
4 The Principles of Combined Movement Assessment
Chris McCarthy
5 Neurological Assessment
Chris McCarthy
6 Haemodynamics
Roger Kerry, Alan J Taylor
7 Principles and Progression of Combined Movements
Chris McCarthy
SECTION 2 PRACTICAL COMBINED MOVEMENT
8 Upper Cervical Spine
Gail Forrester and Chris McCarthy
9 Mid and Lower Cervical spine
Ioannis Paneris and Chris McCarthy
10 Thoracic Spine
Ioannis Paneris and Chris McCarthy
11 Lumbo-Sacral Spine
Ioannis Paneris and Chris McCarthy
12 Sacroiliac Joint
Ioannis Paneris and Chris McCarthy
13 Home Treatment Programmes
Chris McCarthy
Christopher McCarthy
Clinical Fellow, Manchester School of Physiotherapy, Manchester Metropolitan University, Manchester, UK