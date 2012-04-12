Combined Cycle Systems for Near-Zero Emission Power Generation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857090133, 9780857096180

Combined Cycle Systems for Near-Zero Emission Power Generation

1st Edition

Editors: Ashok Rao
eBook ISBN: 9780857096180
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857090133
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 12th April 2012
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Preface

Chapter 1: Combined cycle power plants

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Typical cycles

1.3 The Brayton cycle (gas turbine)

1.4 The Rankine cycle (steam turbine)

1.5 The Brayton-Rankine cycle (gas turbine and steam turbine)

1.6 Combined cycle power plant configurations

1.7 NOx emissions

1.8 Carbon capture and sequestration

1.9 Plant operation

1.10 Availability and reliability

1.11 Major equipment

Chapter 2: Advanced industrial gas turbines for power generation

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Gas turbine compressors

2.3 Gas turbine combustors

2.4 Gas turbine expander

Chapter 3: Natural gas-fired combined cycle (NGCC) systems

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Technology, system design and equipment

3.3 Criteria pollutants control

3.4 Advantages and limitations

3.5 Future trends for improvements in performance and emissions

Chapter 4: Integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) systems

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Technology, system design and equipment

4.3 Prevention and control of pollutant emissions

4.4 Advantages and limitations

4.5 Future trends

4.6 Conclusion

4.7 Sources of further information

Chapter 5: Novel cycles: humid air cycle systems

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Water mixing for power augmentation and NOx control

5.3 Steam injected gas turbine (STIG) cycles

5.4 Recuperated water injected (RWI) cycles

5.5 Evaporative cycles

5.6 Comparative performance analysis of natural gas-fired humidified air gas turbine cycles

5.7 Water quality and condensate recovery

5.8 Further application of humid air turbine (HAT) cycles

5.9 Conclusions

5.10 Sources of further information

5.12 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 6: Novel cycles: oxy-combustion turbine cycle systems

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Oxy-fuel power cycle configurations

6.3 Component and performance considerations

6.4 Cycle operation and prospects for coal applications

6.5 Conclusion

Chapter 7: Pressurized fluidized bed combustion (PFBC) combined cycle systems

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fluidized bed combustion: an overview

7.2 Pressurized fluidized bed combustion

7.4 Environmental performance

7.5 Industrial power plants employing PFBC technology

7.6 Improvements in thermal performance and environmental signature

7.7 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Externally fired combined cycle (EFCC) systems

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Background

8.3 Early efforts in externally fired systems

8.4 Large-scale EFCC programs

8.5 Foster Wheeler high-performance power systems (HIPPS)

8.6 United Technologies Research Center (UTRC) HIPPS

8.7 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Hybrid fuel cell gas turbine (FC/GT) combined cycle systems

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 The hybrid FC/GT concept

9.3 Background

9.4 Design considerations

9.5 Cycle configurations

9.6 Hybrid FC/GT system performance

9.7 Hybrid system dynamic operation potential

9.8 Commercialization status

9.9 Conclusion

9.11 Appendix: glossary

Chapter 10: Integrated solar combined cycle (ISCC) systems

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Technology, system design and equipment

10.3 Example of the evaluation process for an ISCC

10.4 Additional considerations

10.5 Advantages and limitations

10.6 Past and future trends

10.7 Conclusion

10.8 Acknowledgment

10.10 Appendix: abbreviations

Chapter 11: Techno-economic analysis of combined cycle systems

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Techno-economic analysis (TEA) methodology

11.3 Techno-economic analysis of pulverized coal-fired power plants with carbon capture

11.4 Techno-economic analysis of natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle power plants with carbon capture

11.5 Techno-economic analysis of coal-fired integrated gasification combined cycle power plants with carbon capture

11.6 Advantages and limitations

11.7 Summary

11.8 Sources of further information

Index

Description

Combined cycle power plants are one of the most promising ways of improving fossil-fuel and biomass energy production. The combination of a gas and steam turbine working in tandem to produce power makes this type of plant highly efficient and allows for CO2 capture and sequestration before combustion. This book provides a comprehensive review of the design, engineering and operational issues of a range of advanced combined cycle plants.

After introductory chapters on basic combined cycle power plant and advanced gas turbine design, the book reviews the main types of combined cycle system. Chapters discuss the technology, efficiency and emissions performance of natural gas-fired combined cycle (NGCC) and integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) as well as novel humid air cycle, oxy-combustion turbine cycle systems. The book also reviews pressurised fluidized bed combustion (PFBC), externally fired combined cycle (EFCC), hybrid fuel cell turbine (FC/GT), combined cycle and integrated solar combined cycle (ISCC) systems. The final chapter reviews techno-economic analysis of combined cycle systems.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Combined cycle systems for near-zero emission power generation is a standard reference for both industry practitioners and academic researchers seeking to improve the efficiency and environmental impact of power plants.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive review of the design, engineering and operational issues of a range of advanced combined cycle plants
  • Introduces basic combined cycle power plant and advanced gas turbine design and reviews the main types of combined cycle systems
  • Discusses the technology, efficiency and emissions performance of natural gas-fired combined cycle (NGCC) systems and integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) systems, as well as novel humid air cycle systems and oxy-combustion turbine cycle systems

Readership

Industry practitioners and academic researchers seeking to improve the efficiency and environmental impact of power plants

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857096180
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857090133

About the Editors

Ashok Rao Editor

Ashok Rao is Chief Scientist for Power Systems at the Advanced Power and Energy Program, University of California. He has an international reputation for his research into combined cycle technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, USA

