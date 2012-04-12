Combined Cycle Systems for Near-Zero Emission Power Generation
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Preface
Chapter 1: Combined cycle power plants
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Typical cycles
1.3 The Brayton cycle (gas turbine)
1.4 The Rankine cycle (steam turbine)
1.5 The Brayton-Rankine cycle (gas turbine and steam turbine)
1.6 Combined cycle power plant configurations
1.7 NOx emissions
1.8 Carbon capture and sequestration
1.9 Plant operation
1.10 Availability and reliability
1.11 Major equipment
Chapter 2: Advanced industrial gas turbines for power generation
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Gas turbine compressors
2.3 Gas turbine combustors
2.4 Gas turbine expander
Chapter 3: Natural gas-fired combined cycle (NGCC) systems
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Technology, system design and equipment
3.3 Criteria pollutants control
3.4 Advantages and limitations
3.5 Future trends for improvements in performance and emissions
Chapter 4: Integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) systems
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Technology, system design and equipment
4.3 Prevention and control of pollutant emissions
4.4 Advantages and limitations
4.5 Future trends
4.6 Conclusion
4.7 Sources of further information
Chapter 5: Novel cycles: humid air cycle systems
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Water mixing for power augmentation and NOx control
5.3 Steam injected gas turbine (STIG) cycles
5.4 Recuperated water injected (RWI) cycles
5.5 Evaporative cycles
5.6 Comparative performance analysis of natural gas-fired humidified air gas turbine cycles
5.7 Water quality and condensate recovery
5.8 Further application of humid air turbine (HAT) cycles
5.9 Conclusions
5.10 Sources of further information
5.12 Appendix: nomenclature
Chapter 6: Novel cycles: oxy-combustion turbine cycle systems
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Oxy-fuel power cycle configurations
6.3 Component and performance considerations
6.4 Cycle operation and prospects for coal applications
6.5 Conclusion
Chapter 7: Pressurized fluidized bed combustion (PFBC) combined cycle systems
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fluidized bed combustion: an overview
7.2 Pressurized fluidized bed combustion
7.4 Environmental performance
7.5 Industrial power plants employing PFBC technology
7.6 Improvements in thermal performance and environmental signature
7.7 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Externally fired combined cycle (EFCC) systems
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Background
8.3 Early efforts in externally fired systems
8.4 Large-scale EFCC programs
8.5 Foster Wheeler high-performance power systems (HIPPS)
8.6 United Technologies Research Center (UTRC) HIPPS
8.7 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Hybrid fuel cell gas turbine (FC/GT) combined cycle systems
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The hybrid FC/GT concept
9.3 Background
9.4 Design considerations
9.5 Cycle configurations
9.6 Hybrid FC/GT system performance
9.7 Hybrid system dynamic operation potential
9.8 Commercialization status
9.9 Conclusion
9.11 Appendix: glossary
Chapter 10: Integrated solar combined cycle (ISCC) systems
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Technology, system design and equipment
10.3 Example of the evaluation process for an ISCC
10.4 Additional considerations
10.5 Advantages and limitations
10.6 Past and future trends
10.7 Conclusion
10.8 Acknowledgment
10.10 Appendix: abbreviations
Chapter 11: Techno-economic analysis of combined cycle systems
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Techno-economic analysis (TEA) methodology
11.3 Techno-economic analysis of pulverized coal-fired power plants with carbon capture
11.4 Techno-economic analysis of natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle power plants with carbon capture
11.5 Techno-economic analysis of coal-fired integrated gasification combined cycle power plants with carbon capture
11.6 Advantages and limitations
11.7 Summary
11.8 Sources of further information
Index
Description
Combined cycle power plants are one of the most promising ways of improving fossil-fuel and biomass energy production. The combination of a gas and steam turbine working in tandem to produce power makes this type of plant highly efficient and allows for CO2 capture and sequestration before combustion. This book provides a comprehensive review of the design, engineering and operational issues of a range of advanced combined cycle plants.
After introductory chapters on basic combined cycle power plant and advanced gas turbine design, the book reviews the main types of combined cycle system. Chapters discuss the technology, efficiency and emissions performance of natural gas-fired combined cycle (NGCC) and integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) as well as novel humid air cycle, oxy-combustion turbine cycle systems. The book also reviews pressurised fluidized bed combustion (PFBC), externally fired combined cycle (EFCC), hybrid fuel cell turbine (FC/GT), combined cycle and integrated solar combined cycle (ISCC) systems. The final chapter reviews techno-economic analysis of combined cycle systems.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Combined cycle systems for near-zero emission power generation is a standard reference for both industry practitioners and academic researchers seeking to improve the efficiency and environmental impact of power plants.
- Provides a comprehensive review of the design, engineering and operational issues of a range of advanced combined cycle plants
- Introduces basic combined cycle power plant and advanced gas turbine design and reviews the main types of combined cycle systems
- Discusses the technology, efficiency and emissions performance of natural gas-fired combined cycle (NGCC) systems and integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) systems, as well as novel humid air cycle systems and oxy-combustion turbine cycle systems
Industry practitioners and academic researchers seeking to improve the efficiency and environmental impact of power plants
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 12th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096180
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857090133
Ashok Rao Editor
Ashok Rao is Chief Scientist for Power Systems at the Advanced Power and Energy Program, University of California. He has an international reputation for his research into combined cycle technology.
University of California, USA