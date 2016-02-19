Combinatorics 79. Part II, Volume 9
1st Edition
Series Editors: M. Deza I.G. Rosenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080867724
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 308
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080867724
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
M. Deza Series Editor
I.G. Rosenberg Series Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.