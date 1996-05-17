Combinatorial Chemistry, Volume 267
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Phage Display Libraries: J. Yu and G.P. Smith, Affinity Maturation of Phage-Displayed Peptide Ligands. W. Markland, B.L. Roberts, and R.C. Ladner, Selection for Protease Inhibitors Using Bacteriophage Display.C.-I. Wang, Q. Yang,and C.S. Craik, Phage Display of Proteases and Macromolecular Inhibitors. B.L. Roberts, W. Markland, and R.C. Ladner, Affinity Maturation of Proteins Displayed on Surface of M13 Bacteriophage as Major Coat Protein Fusions.J.L. Harrison, S.C. Williams, G. Winter, and A. Nissim, Screening of Phage Antibody Libraries. G. Galfro, P. Monaci, A. Nicosia, A. Luzzago, F. Felici, and R. Cortese, Immunization with Phage-Displayed Mimotopes. F. Felici, G. Galfro, A. Luzzago, P. Monaci, A. Nicosia, and R. Cortese, Phage-Displayed Peptides as Tools for Characterization of Human Sera. E.J. Rebar, H.A. Greisman, and C.O. Pabo, Phage Display Methods for Selecting Zinc Finger Proteins with DNA-Binding Specificities. I.A. Laird-Offringa and J.G. Belasco, In Vitro Genetic Analysis of RNA-Binding Proteins Using Phage Display Libraries. lac Repressor Fusion Proteins: P.J. Schatz, M.G. Cull, E.L. Martin, and C.M. Gates, Screening of Peptide Libraries Linked to lac Repressor. Libraries on Polysomes: L.C. Mattheakis, J.M. Dias, and W.J. Dower, Cell-Free Synthesis of Peptide Libraries Displayed on Polysomes. Peptide Libraries: C.L. Chen, P. Strop, M. Lebl, and K.S. Lam, One Bead–One Compound Combinatiorial Peptide Library: Different Types of Screening. J.M. Ostresh, S.E. Blondelle, B. Dirner, and R.A. Houghten, Generation and Use of Nonsupport-Bound Peptide and Peptidomimetic Combinatorial Libraries. K.D. Janda and H. Han, Combinatorial Chemistry: A Liquid-Phase Approach. K.M. Ivanetich and D.V. Santi, Preparation of Equimolar Mixtures of Peptides by Adjustment of Activated Amino Acid Concentrations. Z.-J. Ni, D. Maclean, C.P. Holmes, and M.A. Gallop, Encoded Combinatorial Chemistry: Binary Coding Using Chemically Robust Secondary Amine Tags. Nucleic Acid Libraries: T. Fitzwater and B. Polisky, A SELEX Primer. J.P. Davis, N. Janjic[accent over c], B.E. Javornik, and D.A. Zichi, Identifying Consensus Patterns and Secondary Structure in SELEX Sequence Sets. J. Ciesiolka, M. Illangasekare, I. Majerfeld, T. Nickles, M. Welch, M. Yarus, and S. Zinnen, Affinity Selection–Amplification from Randomized Ribooligonucleotide Pools. R.C. Conrad, L. Giver, Y. Tian, and A.D. Ellington, In Vitro Selection of Nucleic Acid Aptamers That Bind Proteins. J.D. Keene, Randomization and Selection of RNA to Identify Targets for RRM RNA-Binding Proteins and Antibodies. J.R. Sampson and M.E. Saks, Selection of Aminoacylated tRNAs from RNA Libraries Having Randomized Acceptor Stem Sequences: Using Old Dogs to Perform New Tricks. J. Tsang and G.F. Joyce, In Vitro Evolution of Randomized Ribozymes. P.E. Nielsen, Peptide Nucleic Acids: A New Dimension to Peptide Libraries and Aptamers. Other Small Molecule Libraries: G.M. Figliozzi, R. Goldsmith, S.C. Ng, S.C. Banville, and R.N. Zuckerman, Synthesis of N-Substituted Glycine Peptoid Libraries. B.A. Bunin, M.J. Plunkett, and J.A. Ellman, Synthesis and Evaluation of 1,4-Benzodiazepine Libraries. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. More than 260 volumes have been published (all of them still in print) and much of the material is relevant even today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Phage display libraries
- Repression fusion proteins
- Polysome libraries
- Peptide libraries
- Nucleic acid libraries
- Other small molecule libraries
Readership
Biochemists, molecular biologists, geneticists, cell biologists, microbiologists, systematic biologists, biotechnologists. Graduate students and post-docs in these disciplines and in ecology and zoology. The pharmaceutical industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 493
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 17th May 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080883809
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121821685
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Abelson Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA