Combating Student Plagiarism
1st Edition
An Academic Librarian’s Guide
Table of Contents
Introduction: technology seems to be changing everything; Society’s pervasive culture of copying; The role of the academic librarian in combating student plagiarism; How do students and universities view plagiarism? Information literacy frameworks: working towards the ethical use of information by students; Discipline-based approaches to combating student plagiarism; Thwarting student plagiarism through collaborations: faculty-librarian partnerships and beyond; Practical approaches to promoting citation methods and the ethical usage of information; Plagiarism-detection software services and other uses of technology to combat student plagiarism.
Description
This practical book introduces readers to the current issues facing todays academic reference and instruction librarians grappling with the growing problem of student plagiarism. The book provides up-to-date overviews of student plagiarism, examples of ways in which librarians can educate students through proven instructional techniques, collaboration approaches and outreach methods, and discusses common problems and questions librarians may encounter when incorporating current anti-plagiarism instruction into their instructional services. Topics include: role of the academic librarian in combating student plagiarism, discipline-based approaches to combating student plagiarism, information literacy techniques and faculty/librarian collaboration.
Key Features
- Investigates the issues surrounding the growth of instances of student plagiarism
- Discusses the academic librarian's role in combating student plagiarism
- Recommends effective outreach techniques and instructional methods for preventing plagiarism
Readership
Academic instruction librarians, reference librarians, library administrators; Public, special and school librarians, and academic LIS instructors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 31st July 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631349
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342830
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843342823
Reviews
The author cites a range of timely examples, not limiting herself to print but also including audio and video. …devotes a considerable number of pages to a review of the academic library literature that provides a comprehensive overview for library school students and others who may be new to the topic. ...provides a professional foundation and multiplicity of approaches for teaching about and encouraging the ethical use of information., Portal: Libraries and the academy
To faculty and university administrators, this book demonstrates the way that librarians can collaborate with them to combat plagiarism on campus., The Journal of Academic Librarianship
…is successful in providing perspective., Journal of The School Library Association
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Lynn Lampert Author
Lynn Lampert currently serves as the Chair of Reference & Instructional Services and Coordinator of Information Literacy and Instruction at California State University Northridge. She has published and presented nationally on information literacy trends and issues. She currently works with faculty and administrators on the development of university wide curriculum reform and development issues related to student information literacy skills attainment. Prior to joining the faculty at California State University Northridge, Lynn worked as an Information Specialist at California Lutheran University. Lynn received her Masters in Library & Information Science and her Masters in History from the University of California Los Angeles in 1998.
Affiliations and Expertise
California State University, USA