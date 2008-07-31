Combating Student Plagiarism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843342823, 9781780631349

Combating Student Plagiarism

1st Edition

An Academic Librarian’s Guide

Authors: Lynn Lampert
eBook ISBN: 9781780631349
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843342830
Paperback ISBN: 9781843342823
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st July 2008
Page Count: 206
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
47.99
40.79
52.95
45.01
70.00
59.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
70.00
59.50
42.50
36.13
52.95
45.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction: technology seems to be changing everything; Society’s pervasive culture of copying; The role of the academic librarian in combating student plagiarism; How do students and universities view plagiarism? Information literacy frameworks: working towards the ethical use of information by students; Discipline-based approaches to combating student plagiarism; Thwarting student plagiarism through collaborations: faculty-librarian partnerships and beyond; Practical approaches to promoting citation methods and the ethical usage of information; Plagiarism-detection software services and other uses of technology to combat student plagiarism.

Description

This practical book introduces readers to the current issues facing todays academic reference and instruction librarians grappling with the growing problem of student plagiarism. The book provides up-to-date overviews of student plagiarism, examples of ways in which librarians can educate students through proven instructional techniques, collaboration approaches and outreach methods, and discusses common problems and questions librarians may encounter when incorporating current anti-plagiarism instruction into their instructional services. Topics include: role of the academic librarian in combating student plagiarism, discipline-based approaches to combating student plagiarism, information literacy techniques and faculty/librarian collaboration.

Key Features

  • Investigates the issues surrounding the growth of instances of student plagiarism
  • Discusses the academic librarian's role in combating student plagiarism
  • Recommends effective outreach techniques and instructional methods for preventing plagiarism

Readership

Academic instruction librarians, reference librarians, library administrators; Public, special and school librarians, and academic LIS instructors.

Details

No. of pages:
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631349
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843342830
Paperback ISBN:
9781843342823

Reviews

The author cites a range of timely examples, not limiting herself to print but also including audio and video. …devotes a considerable number of pages to a review of the academic library literature that provides a comprehensive overview for library school students and others who may be new to the topic. ...provides a professional foundation and multiplicity of approaches for teaching about and encouraging the ethical use of information., Portal: Libraries and the academy
To faculty and university administrators, this book demonstrates the way that librarians can collaborate with them to combat plagiarism on campus., The Journal of Academic Librarianship
…is successful in providing perspective., Journal of The School Library Association

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Lynn Lampert Author

Lynn Lampert currently serves as the Chair of Reference & Instructional Services and Coordinator of Information Literacy and Instruction at California State University Northridge. She has published and presented nationally on information literacy trends and issues. She currently works with faculty and administrators on the development of university wide curriculum reform and development issues related to student information literacy skills attainment. Prior to joining the faculty at California State University Northridge, Lynn worked as an Information Specialist at California Lutheran University. Lynn received her Masters in Library & Information Science and her Masters in History from the University of California Los Angeles in 1998.

Affiliations and Expertise

California State University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.