Colour in Food

1st Edition

Improving Quality

Editors: D MacDougall
Published Date: 16th August 2002
Table of Contents

Part 1 Perceiving and measuring colour: The perception and sensory measurement of colour; Colour measurement of food: Principles and practice; Models of colour perception and colour appearance; Colour measurement of foods by colour reflectance; Colour sorting for the bulk food industry. Part 2 Colour control in food: Chemistry of food colour; Colour stability in vegetables; Modelling colour stability in meat; Analysing changes in fruit pigments; Improving natural pigments by genetic modification of crop plants; Food colourings; Developments in natural colourings; Calibrated colour imaging analysis of food.

Description

Colour is one of the most important cues used by consumers to assess the quality of a food product. It may be defined as the individual's response to the visual signals generated by the light on a product. This important collection reviews how colour is perceived and measured, and ways in which it can be better understood and controlled in food.

Part one looks at colour perception and measurement. Chapter 2 discusses the concept of the total appearance of food, of which colour is one component, and relates this to sensory assessment techniques. The following chapters consider the principles of instrumental colour measurement, models of colour appearance, colour measurement by colour reflectance, and sorting by colour. Part two begins with a review of the chemistry of food colorants. This provides a context for the following chapters which focus on the factors determining colour stability in vegetables, fruits and meat. A final group of chapters then look at colour enhancement of foods from the use of genetic modification to developments in natural colourings.

Colour in food is a standard work on both understanding, measuring and controlling one of the most important quality attributes of any food product.

Key Features

  • Reviews how colour is perceived and measured, and ways in which it can be better understood and controlled in food
  • Considers the principles of instrumental colour measurement, models of colour appearance and perception, colour measurement by colour reflectance, and sorting by colour
  • Examines the chemistry of food colorants and focusses on the factors determining colour stability in vegetables, fruits and meat

Readership

Food scientists, product developers, food technologists and ingredient manufacturers; Food marketers and distributors; Undergraduate and postgraduate students in food technology

Reviews

…contains a wealth of valuable information for food technologists, ingredient manufacturers and researchers., Food Science and Technology
…a comprehensive review of the subject. …food scientists should have access to it, so persuade your library to buy it., Food Technology in New Zealand
This important collection reviews how colour is perceived and measured, and ways in which it can be better understood and controlled in food., Middle East Food

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

D MacDougall Editor

Dr Douglas MacDougall retired recently from the University of Reading, where his research concentrated on sensory analysis and the relationship of instrumental colour measurement to the visual colour and appearance of food.

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly University of Reading, UK

