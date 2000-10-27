Colour Atlas of Clinical Anatomy of the Dog and Cat - Softcover Version
2nd Edition
Description
Here's a clear, concise presentation of the anatomy of the dog and cat. Overviews of surface anatomy illustrate the landmarks needed to locate underlying anatomical features. Hundres of color photographs show fresh, unfixed dissections that demonstrate normal tissue appearance. You'll also find radiographs, orientational diagrams, new cross-sectional CT scans, over 40 all-new ultrasound images, and much more.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Head and neck. Spinal Column. Thoracic limb. Thorax,. Abdomen and pelvic cavities. Pelvic limb
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2001
- Published:
- 27th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723435907
About the Author
Jack Boyd
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Veterinary Anatomy (Retired), Department of Veterinary Anatomy, University of Glasgow Veterinary School, Glasgow, UK
Callum Paterson
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Technician, Department of Veterinary Anatomy, University of Glasgow Veterinary School, Glasgow, UK