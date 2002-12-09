Colour Atlas and Text of Clinical Medicine, International Edition - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780723432951, 9780723435853

Colour Atlas and Text of Clinical Medicine, International Edition

3rd Edition

Authors: Charles Forbes William Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9780723435853
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 9th December 2002
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Infections. Skin. Joints and Bones. Respiratory. Cardiovascular. Renal. Endocrine, Metabolic and Nutritional. Gastrointestinal. Liver and Pancreas. Blood. Nerve and Muscle. Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780723435853

About the Author

Charles Forbes

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Ninewells Hospitals and Medical School, London, UK

William Jackson

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Writer, Formerly Honorary Consultant, Department of Medicine, Guy's Hospital, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.