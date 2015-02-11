Colour Additives for Foods and Beverages
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Introduction
- Acknowledgement
- Part One: Development and regulatory issues for food colourings
- 1: Food colour additives of natural origin
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Food colourants of natural origin
- 1.3 Future trends and conclusions
- 2: Food colour additives of synthetic origin
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Properties of synthetic food colours (including lakes and pigments)
- 2.3 Other synthetic food dyes (Quinoline Yellow, Erythrosine, Patent Blue V, Brilliant Blue FCF, Green S, beta-apo-8'-carotenal)
- 2.4 Toxicological assessment (allergic reactions, effects on behaviour)
- 2.5 Conclusion
- 3: Overview of EU regulations and safety assessment for food colours
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 EU food colour specifications
- 3.3 Safety evaluation of food colour additives in the EU
- 3.4 Labelling of food colour additives in the EU
- 3.5 Global trade considerations
- 4: US regulation of color additives in foods
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Color additives exempt from certification
- 4.3 Color additives subject to certification
- 4.4 Color additive lakes
- 4.5 Color additive mixtures
- 4.6 Petition process
- 4.7 Color additive certification
- 4.8 Color additive research
- 4.9 Labeling requirements for foods containing color additives
- 4.10 Adulteration and misbranding provisions for color additives in foods
- 4.11 Enforcement of the color additive requirements
- 4.12 Additional requirements for color additives
- 4.13 Summary
- Part Two: Properties and analysis of food colours
- 5: An industry perspective on natural food colour stability
- Abstract
- 5.1 The importance of colours for food products
- 5.2 Red colours
- 5.3 Green and blue colours
- 5.4 Blue colour
- 5.5 Yellow–orange colour
- 5.6 Rapid stability assessment of natural colours
- 5.7 Conclusions
- 6: Methods of analysis for food colour additive quality and safety assessment
- Abstract
- 6.1 Quality and safety assessment
- 6.2 Methods for synthetic colours
- 6.3 Methods for natural colours
- 6.4 Carotenoids
- 6.5 Future outlook
- 7: Visual contributions to taste and flavour perception
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 On the colour of food and drink
- 7.3 Individual differences
- 7.4 On the colour of food and beverage packaging
- 7.5 On the colour of the glassware/cup
- 7.6 On the colour of the plateware
- 7.7 On the colour of the cutlery
- 7.8 On the colour of the environment
- 7.9 Ecological validity and the response to disconfirmed expectation
- 7.10 Conclusions
- 8: Food colours for bakery products, snack foods, dry soup mixes, and seasonings
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Applications of natural colourants
- 8.3 Applications of synthetic colourants
- 8.4 Applications of natural and synthetic colourants – future trends
- Index
Description
Food colour additives have been the focus of much research in the last few years, and there is increasing consumer demand for natural and safer synthetic colours. This book reviews the natural and synthetic colours available, their properties and applications, as well as regulatory, sensory and analytical issues. Part one covers the development and safety of food colour additives. Part two covers properties and methods of analysis, and part three focuses on specific food product applications and future trends.
Key Features
- Reviews the natural and synthetic colour additives available for foods and beverages, looking at their properties and applications as well as regulatory, sensory and analytical issues
- Expert analysis of natural origin colours, synthetic origin colours, overview of regulations, safety analysis and consumer health
- Comprehensive coverage of properties and development in food colours: chemical purity, colour stability, and consumer sensory perception
Readership
R&D managers and consultants in the food industry working with colour development and application, academics and postgraduate students with a research interest in the area
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 11th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782420200
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782420118
About the Editors
Michael J. Scotter Editor
Mike Scotter, Fera, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fera, UK