Colorectal Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437717242, 9781455737703

Colorectal Surgery

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: H. Randolph Bailey Richard Billingham Michael Stamos Michael Snyder
eBook ISBN: 9781455737703
eBook ISBN: 9780323245210
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th September 2012
Page Count: 560
Description

Colorectal Surgery equips you to overcome the clinical challenges you face in this area of surgery. Written for the general surgeon who is called upon to manage diseases and disorders of the large bowel, rectum, and anus, this reference provides advanced, expert guidance on how to avoid complications and achieve the most successful results.

Key Features

  • Visualize relevant anatomy and techniques more easily with high-quality, full-color line drawings and clinical photos throughout.
  • Zero in on the information you need with key points boxes in every chapter that provide a quick overview of the topic at hand.
  • Get practical, hands-on advice on managing the diseases and disorders you’re most likely to encounter.
  • Learn from acknowledged leaders in the field who excel in both academic and clinical areas.
  • Access the searchable contents online at www.expertconsult.com, along with downloadable images of key surgical techniques.

Table of Contents

Section I General

1 Anatomy and Physiology

2 Diagnostic Evaluations

3 Preoperative Management

4 Postoperative Management

5 General Postoperative Complications and How to Prevent Them

Section II Anorectal

6 Hemorrhoids

7 Anal Fissure

8 Abscess and Fistula

9 Complex Colorectal Fistulas

10 Pilonidal Disease and Hidradenitis Suppurativa

11 Anogenital Condyloma and Other Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Section III Colorectal Malignancy

12 Screening For Colorectal Cancer

13 Polyps

14 Colon Cancer Evaluation and Staging

15 Surgical Management of Colon Cancer

16 Management of Rectal Cancer

17 Colorectal Cancer: Adjuvant Therapy and Surveillance

18 Treatment of Metastatic or Recurrent Colorectal Cancer

19 Anal Malignancies

20 Miscellaneous Neoplasms

Section IV Inflammatory Conditions

21 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

22 Surgical Management of Ulcerative Colitis

23 Surgery for Crohn Disease

24 Diverticulitis

25 Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage

26 Radiation, Ischemic, and Infectious Colitides

27 Large and Small Bowel Obstruction

28 Intestinal Stomas and Their Complications

Section V Functional Problems

29 Incontinence and Rectocele

30 Rectal Prolapse

31 Pruritis Ani and other Perinal Dermatoses

Section VI Miscellaneous

32 Colon and Rectal Trauma

33 Uncommon Disorders

About the Author

H. Randolph Bailey

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Medical Center, The Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas

Richard Billingham

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington, Swedish Medical Center, Seattle, Washington

Michael Stamos

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Irvine, H. H. Chao Comprehensive Digestive Disease Center, Orange, California

Michael Snyder

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Medical Center, The Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas

Reviews

"This book is an up to date and perinent addition to the surgical literature for residents as well as surgeons with a strong interest in colorectal diseases. It provides an excellent guide for the colorectal trainee, covering colorectal operative diseases."

British Journal of Surgery, May 2013

