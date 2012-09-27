Colorectal Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Colorectal Surgery equips you to overcome the clinical challenges you face in this area of surgery. Written for the general surgeon who is called upon to manage diseases and disorders of the large bowel, rectum, and anus, this reference provides advanced, expert guidance on how to avoid complications and achieve the most successful results.
Key Features
- Visualize relevant anatomy and techniques more easily with high-quality, full-color line drawings and clinical photos throughout.
- Zero in on the information you need with key points boxes in every chapter that provide a quick overview of the topic at hand.
- Get practical, hands-on advice on managing the diseases and disorders you’re most likely to encounter.
- Learn from acknowledged leaders in the field who excel in both academic and clinical areas.
- Access the searchable contents online at www.expertconsult.com, along with downloadable images of key surgical techniques.
Table of Contents
Section I General
1 Anatomy and Physiology
2 Diagnostic Evaluations
3 Preoperative Management
4 Postoperative Management
5 General Postoperative Complications and How to Prevent Them
Section II Anorectal
6 Hemorrhoids
7 Anal Fissure
8 Abscess and Fistula
9 Complex Colorectal Fistulas
10 Pilonidal Disease and Hidradenitis Suppurativa
11 Anogenital Condyloma and Other Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Section III Colorectal Malignancy
12 Screening For Colorectal Cancer
13 Polyps
14 Colon Cancer Evaluation and Staging
15 Surgical Management of Colon Cancer
16 Management of Rectal Cancer
17 Colorectal Cancer: Adjuvant Therapy and Surveillance
18 Treatment of Metastatic or Recurrent Colorectal Cancer
19 Anal Malignancies
20 Miscellaneous Neoplasms
Section IV Inflammatory Conditions
21 Inflammatory Bowel Disease
22 Surgical Management of Ulcerative Colitis
23 Surgery for Crohn Disease
24 Diverticulitis
25 Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
26 Radiation, Ischemic, and Infectious Colitides
27 Large and Small Bowel Obstruction
28 Intestinal Stomas and Their Complications
Section V Functional Problems
29 Incontinence and Rectocele
30 Rectal Prolapse
31 Pruritis Ani and other Perinal Dermatoses
Section VI Miscellaneous
32 Colon and Rectal Trauma
33 Uncommon Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 27th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737703
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245210
About the Author
H. Randolph Bailey
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Medical Center, The Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas
Richard Billingham
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, Swedish Medical Center, Seattle, Washington
Michael Stamos
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Irvine, H. H. Chao Comprehensive Digestive Disease Center, Orange, California
Michael Snyder
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Medical Center, The Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas
Reviews
"This book is an up to date and perinent addition to the surgical literature for residents as well as surgeons with a strong interest in colorectal diseases. It provides an excellent guide for the colorectal trainee, covering colorectal operative diseases."
British Journal of Surgery, May 2013