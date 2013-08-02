Colorectal Surgery - Print & E-Book
5th Edition
A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice
Table of Contents
- Anorectal investigation
• Colonoscopy and flexible sigmoidoscopy
• Inherited bowel cancer
• Colonic cancer
• Rectal cancer
• Adjuvant therapy for colorectal cancer
• Anal cancer
• Diverticular disease
• Ulcerative colitis
• Crohn’s disease
• Incontinence
• Functional problems and their surgical management
• Functional problems and their medical management
• Anal fistula: evaluation and management
• Minor anorectal conditions
• Sexually transmitted diseases and the anorectum
• Minimally invasive surgery and enhanced recovery programmes in colorectal disease
• Intestinal failure
• Index
Description
Colorectal Surgery meets the needs of surgeons in higher training and practising consultants for a contemporary and evidence-based account of this sub-specialty that is relevant to their general surgical practice. It is a practical reference source incorporating the most current information on recent developments, management issues and operative procedures. The text is thoroughly referenced and supported by evidence-based recommendations wherever possible, distinguishing between strong evidence to support a conclusion, and evidence suggesting that a recommendation can be reached on the balance of probabilities.
This is a title in the Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series whose eight volumes are an established and highly regarded source of information for the specialist general surgeon.
Key Features
- The Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series provides a current and concise summary of the key topics within each major surgical sub-specialty.
- Each volume highlights evidence-based practice both in the text and within the extensive list of references at the end of every chapter.
- Purchase of a print book also includes a downloadable version of the eBook.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 2nd August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049736
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057083
About the Editors
Robin Phillips Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Colorectal Surgery, Imperial College, London, and Consultant Surgeon and Clinical Director, St. Mark's Hospital, Harrow, Middlesex, UK
Sue Clark Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Colorectal Surgeon, St Mark's Hospital, Harrow; Adjunct Professor of Surgery, Imperial College, London, UK