Colorectal Cancer Screening An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 30-3
1st Edition
Description
Together with Consulting Editor, Dr. Charles Lightdale, Dr. Doug Rex has put together an issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics that provides state-of-the-art clinical coverage of colorectal screening. Expert authors from all over the world have contributed clinical reviews that will be a staple for all practicing endoscopists. The articles are devoted to the following topics: What is organized screening and what is its value; Screening decisions in the opportunistic setting;
The National Colorectal Cancer Round Table: Past performance and current and future goals; Proven strategies for increasing screening adherence; Colorectal cancer in persons under age 50: Seeking causes and solutions; Risk stratification strategies: From logistic regression to artificial intelligence; Cost-effectiveness of current screening tests; Quality in colorectal cancer screening; Screening for the serrated pathway; FIT: The world’s colorectal cancer screening test; Fecal DNA testing: What has it accomplished and where is it headed; Is bowel preparation without complete colon clearing a viable concept: Update on flexible sigmoidoscopy, CTC, and capsule colonoscopy; Evidenced based screening strategies for a positive family history; Aspirational ADR and ideal colonoscopy performance: How long can we go between colonoscopies; and How Artificial Intelligence will impact colonoscopy and colorectal cancer screening. Readers will come away with the clinical knowledge they need to improve outcomes in colon cancer screening and prevention.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323733380
About the Editors
Douglas Rex
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Endoscopy, Division of Gastroenterology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.