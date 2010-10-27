Colorectal Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 19-4

This issue of the Surgical Oncology Clinics will focus on new advances in Colorectal Cancer and will include articles on Management of Multiple Adenomatous Polyps, Imaging of Rectal Cancers, Optimal Management of Small Rectal Cancers, Neoadjuvant Therapy for Locally Advanced Rectal Cancer, Low Anterior Rectal Cancer Resection, Laparoscopy, Adjuvant Therapy, Multidisciplinary Approach to Recurrent/Unresectable Rectal Cancer, Stage IV CRC, plus other articles.