Colorectal Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437726183

Colorectal Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 19-4

1st Edition

Authors: Jose Guillem
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437726183
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th October 2010
Description

This issue of the Surgical Oncology Clinics will focus on new advances in Colorectal Cancer and will include articles on Management of   Multiple Adenomatous Polyps, Imaging of Rectal Cancers, Optimal Management of Small Rectal Cancers, Neoadjuvant Therapy for Locally Advanced Rectal Cancer, Low Anterior Rectal Cancer Resection, Laparoscopy, Adjuvant Therapy, Multidisciplinary Approach to Recurrent/Unresectable Rectal Cancer, Stage IV CRC, plus other articles.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437726183

About the Authors

Jose Guillem Author

