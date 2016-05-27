Color Trends and Selection for Product Design: Every Color Sells a Story speaks to the needs of the manufacturing level where colorants are developed, helping manufacturers to understand where their colors will sell and for what period of time these products will be viable. It covers issues such as stability, color measurement, and new methods of incorporation, which are critical in the development of new colorants.

The book helps product designers more effectively reach their target audiences by helping them understand more about how colors are chosen for particular markets and how certain colors will perform in designs, including how to evaluate color under different lighting conditions and in, or on, different materials.

Knowing how colors will perform in each material and how they will be seen on a store shelf or show room floor is vital. The book gives an important insight into future trends, including new design methods for creating color prototypes and regulatory requirements. The color designer needs to better understand the world of the color formulator, and the formulator conversely needs to understand the needs of the designer, so this book is written for both.