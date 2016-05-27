Color Trends and Selection for Product Design
1st Edition
Every Color Sells A Story
Table of Contents
1. Color Trends - An Historical Perspective
2. The Development of Color Trends
3. Color Influencers
4. Principles of Color Science
5. Color Measurement
6. Effect Pigments & New Colors
7. Coloring Plastics
8. Coloring Films
9. Green Colors and Products
10. Regulatory Restrictions
11. Evolution of Pigments and Dyes
12. Applications of Color
13. Color Selection Process
14. Product Colors
15. Summary and Conclusions
Description
Color Trends and Selection for Product Design: Every Color Sells a Story speaks to the needs of the manufacturing level where colorants are developed, helping manufacturers to understand where their colors will sell and for what period of time these products will be viable. It covers issues such as stability, color measurement, and new methods of incorporation, which are critical in the development of new colorants.
The book helps product designers more effectively reach their target audiences by helping them understand more about how colors are chosen for particular markets and how certain colors will perform in designs, including how to evaluate color under different lighting conditions and in, or on, different materials.
Knowing how colors will perform in each material and how they will be seen on a store shelf or show room floor is vital. The book gives an important insight into future trends, including new design methods for creating color prototypes and regulatory requirements. The color designer needs to better understand the world of the color formulator, and the formulator conversely needs to understand the needs of the designer, so this book is written for both.
Key Features
- Provides an expert assessment of future trends in color, helping color manufacturers to understand how their customers and brand owners select colors
- Covers the critical issues of stability, color measurement, and new methods of incorporation, helping engineers evaluate color performance in different designs, materials, and lighting conditions
- Helps readers stay ahead of the competition with discussions of important regulations and trends in ‘green’ colors and product design
Readership
Industry professionals involved in coloring of plastics. Dye and pigment manufacturers, incl. sales, marketing and technical support. Downstream plastics processors. Design Engineers (eg packaging, automotive industries). Color measurement practitioners.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 27th May 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394062
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323393959
About the Authors
Doreen Becker Author
Doreen is currently the Strategic Accounts Manager at A. Schulman Inc. (global plastics supplier), managing the Procter and Gamble Gillette account - responsible for color direction, trending and sales. She has previously worked as Market Development Manager for Americhem Inc and BASF (in packaging, automotive, durables, architectural and fibers markets), and spent 10 years as a Group Leader in the Plastics Applications and Design Lab at Engelhard Corporation - focusing on color design for plastics applications and color trend development using blow molding, injection molding and extrusion equipment.
She has held the Chair at the Color Marketing Group, and is currently a board member of the Society of Plastics Engineers Color and Appearance Division
Affiliations and Expertise
A. Schulman Inc.