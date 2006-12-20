Color Atlas of Veterinary Pathology
2nd Edition
General Morphological Reactions of Organs and Tissues
Description
For over 20 years, the first edition of this book provided veterinary students and pathologists with an invaluable fast and structured survey of the complete field of veterinary pathology. Now in its second edition, the authors have thoroughly revised, updated and added to both images and text, with the focus still on domestic animals. Each chapter now begins with a short, descriptive text on each body system covered in the atlas. It supports understanding of disease and disease processes by visualizing how cellular pathology, inflammation, circular disturbance and neoplasia are expressed in the different organs and tissues. For this purpose it demonstrates the general morphological reactions of organs and tissues using examples from specific veterinary pathology.
Key Features
- Unique and internationally recognized color atlas in veterinary pathology
- Organized by body systems for easily accessible information
- Now with 600 high quality illustrations
- Encompasses all species of domestic animals
- Takes a comparative approach which provides better understanding of the general mechanisms operating in the different organs
- Short, comprehensive introductions to every chapter, describing the main patterns of reactivity of each organ and tissue
Table of Contents
- Hematopoietic System
2. Circulatory System
3. Respiratory System
4. Urinary System
5. Liver
6. Alimentary System
7. Pancreas
8. Peritoneum
9. Endocrine Glands
10. Genital System
11. Nervous System
12. Locomotor System
13. Skin
14. Mammary Glands
15. Eye
16. Ear
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2007
- Published:
- 20th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037191
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702027581
About the Editor
Jaap Van Dijk
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Veterinary Pathology, Department Pathobiology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Utrecht University, The Netherlands
Erik Gruys
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Veterinary Pathology, Department Pathobiology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Utrecht University, The Netherlands
Johan Mouwen
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Veterinary Pathology, Department Pathobiology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Utrecht University, The Netherlands