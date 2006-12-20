Color Atlas of Veterinary Pathology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702027581, 9780702037191

Color Atlas of Veterinary Pathology

2nd Edition

General Morphological Reactions of Organs and Tissues

Editors: Jaap Van Dijk Erik Gruys Johan Mouwen
eBook ISBN: 9780702037191
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702027581
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 20th December 2006
Page Count: 160
Description

For over 20 years, the first edition of this book provided veterinary students and pathologists with an invaluable fast and structured survey of the complete field of veterinary pathology. Now in its second edition, the authors have thoroughly revised, updated and added to both images and text, with the focus still on domestic animals. Each chapter now begins with a short, descriptive text on each body system covered in the atlas. It supports understanding of disease and disease processes by visualizing how cellular pathology, inflammation, circular disturbance and neoplasia are expressed in the different organs and tissues. For this purpose it demonstrates the general morphological reactions of organs and tissues using examples from specific veterinary pathology.

Key Features

  • Unique and internationally recognized color atlas in veterinary pathology
  • Organized by body systems for easily accessible information
  • Now with 600 high quality illustrations
  • Encompasses all species of domestic animals
  • Takes a comparative approach which provides better understanding of the general mechanisms operating in the different organs
  • Short, comprehensive introductions to every chapter, describing the main patterns of reactivity of each organ and tissue

Table of Contents

  1. Hematopoietic System

    2. Circulatory System

    3. Respiratory System

    4. Urinary System

    5. Liver

    6. Alimentary System

    7. Pancreas

    8. Peritoneum

    9. Endocrine Glands

    10. Genital System

    11. Nervous System

    12. Locomotor System

    13. Skin

    14. Mammary Glands

    15. Eye

    16. Ear

About the Editor

Jaap Van Dijk

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Veterinary Pathology, Department Pathobiology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Utrecht University, The Netherlands

Erik Gruys

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Veterinary Pathology, Department Pathobiology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Utrecht University, The Netherlands

Johan Mouwen

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Veterinary Pathology, Department Pathobiology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Utrecht University, The Netherlands

