Color Atlas of Veterinary Pathology

For over 20 years, the first edition of this book provided veterinary students and pathologists with an invaluable fast and structured survey of the complete field of veterinary pathology. Now in its second edition, the authors have thoroughly revised, updated and added to both images and text, with the focus still on domestic animals. Each chapter now begins with a short, descriptive text on each body system covered in the atlas. It supports understanding of disease and disease processes by visualizing how cellular pathology, inflammation, circular disturbance and neoplasia are expressed in the different organs and tissues. For this purpose it demonstrates the general morphological reactions of organs and tissues using examples from specific veterinary pathology.