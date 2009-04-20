Color Atlas of Veterinary Anatomy, Volume 3, The Dog and Cat - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723434153, 9780723435792

Color Atlas of Veterinary Anatomy, Volume 3, The Dog and Cat

2nd Edition

Authors: Stanley Done Peter Goody Susan Evans Neil Stickland
eBook ISBN: 9780723435792
eBook ISBN: 9780702058875
Paperback ISBN: 9780723434153
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 20th April 2009
Page Count: 540
Description

If you are looking for a book that presents a unique photographic record of dissections showing the topographical anatomy of the dog and cat: this is the atlas for you! Part of a comprehensive 3-volume set that also covers Ruminants (Volume 1) and The Horse (Volume 2), the Color Atlas of the Dog and Cat takes a complete look at virtually every aspect of veterinary anatomy. With this book you will be able to see the position and relationships of bones, muscles, nerves, blood vessels and viscera that go to make up each region of the body and each organ system. Rich with full-color photographs and drawings of dissections prepared specifically for these texts, each book in the series illustrates regional surface features photographed before dissection, then gives high-quality complementary photographs of articulated skeletons.

Key Features

  • Accessibly and systematically structured with each chapter is devoted to a specific body region
  • Important features of regional and topographical anatomy presented in full color photos of detailed dissections
  • Detailed color line drawings clarify the relationships of relevant structures
  • Website offers drag and drop quizzes and the chance to test yourself with mcqs
  • Informative captions give additional information necessary for proper interpretation of the images
  • Presents anatomy in a clinical context

Details

No. of pages:
540
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780723435792
eBook ISBN:
9780702058875
Paperback ISBN:
9780723434153

About the Author

Stanley Done

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Professor of Veterinary Pathology, University of Galsgow Veterinary School; Former Lecturer in Veterinary Anatomy, Royal Veterinary College, London

Peter Goody

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Lecturer in Veterinary Anatomy, Royal Veterinary College, London

Susan Evans

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Chief Technician in Anatomy, Department of Veterinary Basic Sciences, Royal Veterinary College, London

Neil Stickland

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Veterinary Anatomy, Department of Veterinary Basic Sciences, Royal Veterinary College, London, UK

