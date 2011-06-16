Color Atlas of Veterinary Anatomy, Volume 2, The Horse - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723434146, 9780723437062

Color Atlas of Veterinary Anatomy, Volume 2, The Horse

2nd Edition

Authors: Raymond Ashdown Stanley Done
eBook ISBN: 9780723437062
Paperback ISBN: 9780702052293
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th June 2011
Page Count: 368
Description

The Color Atlas of Veterinary Anatomy volume 2 presents a unique photographic record of dissections showing the topographical anatomy of the horse. With this book you will be able to see the position and relationships of the bones, muscles, nerves, blood vessels and viscera that go to make up each region of the body and each organ system. Each book in this 3 volume series is packed with full-color photographs and drawings of dissections prepared specifically for these texts.

Key features

  • Accessibly and systematically structured with each chapter devoted to a specific body region

  • Important features of regional and topographical anatomy presented using full color photos of detailed dissections

  • Dissections presented in the standing position

  • Detailed color line drawings clarify the relationships of relevant structures

  • Presents anatomy in a clinical context

Table of Contents

Introduction.
1 The Head (including the skin).
2 The Neck.
3 The Forelimb.
4 The Thorax.
5 The Abdomen.
6 The Hindlimb.
7 The Foot.
8 The Pelvis (including the spine).
9 Diagnostic imaging of the head, withers, manus and pes
Index

Raymond Ashdown

Emeritus Reader in Veterinary Anatomy, University of London, London, UK

Stanley Done

Visiting Professor of Veterinary Pathology, University of Galsgow Veterinary School; Former Lecturer in Veterinary Anatomy, Royal Veterinary College, London

