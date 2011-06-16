Color Atlas of Veterinary Anatomy, Volume 2, The Horse
2nd Edition
Description
The Color Atlas of Veterinary Anatomy volume 2 presents a unique photographic record of dissections showing the topographical anatomy of the horse. With this book you will be able to see the position and relationships of the bones, muscles, nerves, blood vessels and viscera that go to make up each region of the body and each organ system. Each book in this 3 volume series is packed with full-color photographs and drawings of dissections prepared specifically for these texts.
Key Features
Key features
- Accessibly and systematically structured with each chapter devoted to a specific body region
- Important features of regional and topographical anatomy presented using full color photos of detailed dissections
- Dissections presented in the standing position
- Detailed color line drawings clarify the relationships of relevant structures
- Presents anatomy in a clinical context
Table of Contents
Introduction.
1 The Head (including the skin).
2 The Neck.
3 The Forelimb.
4 The Thorax.
5 The Abdomen.
6 The Hindlimb.
7 The Foot.
8 The Pelvis (including the spine).
9 Diagnostic imaging of the head, withers, manus and pes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 16th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437062
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702052293
About the Author
Raymond Ashdown
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Reader in Veterinary Anatomy, University of London, London, UK
Stanley Done
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor of Veterinary Pathology, University of Galsgow Veterinary School; Former Lecturer in Veterinary Anatomy, Royal Veterinary College, London