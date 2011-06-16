Color Atlas of Veterinary Anatomy, Volume 2, The Horse

The Color Atlas of Veterinary Anatomy volume 2 presents a unique photographic record of dissections showing the topographical anatomy of the horse. With this book you will be able to see the position and relationships of the bones, muscles, nerves, blood vessels and viscera that go to make up each region of the body and each organ system. Each book in this 3 volume series is packed with full-color photographs and drawings of dissections prepared specifically for these texts.